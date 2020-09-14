Jedward just took down Ian Brown and it’s the most 2020 thing we’ve seen today

You may remember a few days back Ian Brown outed himself on Twitter as an anti-masker and anti-vaxxer and it didn’t go down entirely well.

NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX #researchanddestroy — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 5, 2020

There were lots of enjoyable and effective putdowns, but we’ll stick with this one for now, from the great @mrnickharvey.

I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/cBorYak6Uv — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) September 5, 2020

We only mention this because the former Stone Roses frontman was back on Twitter today, taking aim at the ‘lamestream media’ and the like.

So im a Conspiracy Theorist HA! a term invented by the lame stream media to discredit those who can smell and see through the government/media lies and propaganda #researchanddestroy — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 14, 2020

And Jedward – you remember – went viral with their response and it’s the most 2020 thing we’ve seen today.

Hi Ian you discredited yourself with your backward views and non logical actions👍🏻 — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 14, 2020

They didn’t leave it there either.

The Public have lost all respect and credibility for your views! Your music and cheekbones are a dream ❤️but your tweets are a nightmare 👍🏻 — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 14, 2020

Can’t wait to see Brown’s response. Kind of.

Jedward talking about rational behaviour with Ian Brown is 2020 in a nutshell. Should be on @BBCNewsnight pic.twitter.com/LT6LI9toIf — Michael Hann (@MichaelAHann) September 14, 2020

What the fuck is going on https://t.co/XAyBIyfpsA — Merlin Alderslade (@Merl_Alderslade) September 14, 2020

Skfjejcjsjdjejdje protect these boys at all costs https://t.co/YuAUXH1xEq — Your Mum says Black Lives Matter (@judeinlondon2) September 14, 2020

We really should try turning 2020 off and on again it’s absolutely fucked. https://t.co/AseHOblviU — christhebarker (@christhebarker) September 14, 2020

Jedward have carved out something of a reputation for themselves on social media, not least in encouraging people to wear masks during the pandemic, with tweets like this.

People with low immune systems are too weak to fight for their lives that’s why we all have to fight harder for them and take down this virus and stand up for what’s right — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 13, 2020

And this.

Dear Dublin Anti Mask Protest! Get the fuck inside you selfish low lives sincerely the rest of the country — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) August 22, 2020

They had this message for advertisers who no longer wanted to be associated with them.

To the brands that have decided not to work with us because we are speaking what’s right and we might offend your customers if they knew what u stand for u wouldn’t sell another product again we have the receipts 👍🏻 we have backbone so fuck you — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 13, 2020

And here’s what people made of that.

Look, I didn’t know this year would involve me telling Piers Morgan “drag em babe!” or becoming a Jedward stan account but 2020 is a wild ride so anything can happen. https://t.co/4TMJ8TfGOL — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 14, 2020

Once princes, now kings. https://t.co/LxD50YHK0A — Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) September 13, 2020

