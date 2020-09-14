James Blunt just won comeback of the day. Again

Not the first time James Blunt has won this, and it won’t be the last, but people seemed to particularly enjoy this one.

A photographer called Dan Ryan had a question. On Twitter, obviously.

And Blunt had the answer.

And people loved him for it, just like they always do.

Reminded us a few of the other times he’s done this sort of thing of late.

Source @JamesBlunt Image screengrab