James Blunt just won comeback of the day. Again

Not the first time James Blunt has won this, and it won’t be the last, but people seemed to particularly enjoy this one.

A photographer called Dan Ryan had a question. On Twitter, obviously.

And Blunt had the answer.

And people loved him for it, just like they always do.

If you don’t think James Blunt is the best personality on twitter then sorry you’re wrong — Catherine Grant (@therealcatgrant) September 14, 2020

When I die, I’m leaving my Twitter to James Blunt https://t.co/IsVaQUiNDb — ronjrode (@ronjrode_) September 14, 2020

I think, in a very real sense, we are *all* the fuck James Blunt. The fuck James Blunt is an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us and penetrates us; it binds the galaxy together. — Elwood Polly 🟥 (@ElwoodPolly) September 14, 2020

Reminded us a few of the other times he’s done this sort of thing of late.

This morning I shat an entire corn on the cob after eating only sweetcorn for 3 days. https://t.co/U2qoGoSpvE — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 26, 2020

Kids – this is why we don’t drink and tweet. https://t.co/eDX6OVnFWp — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 22, 2020

Worse must be realising you’re too thick to change the station. https://t.co/p0iN8E7zww — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 4, 2020

READ MORE

James Blunt had the perfect response to a fan who said his Bruce Springsteen cover bettered the original

Source @JamesBlunt Image screengrab