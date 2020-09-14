Gordon Ramsay’s full English breakfast left a bad taste – our 16 favourite responses

If the internet has taught us anything, and it probably hasn’t, it’s that people can be very precious about food.

If you don’t believe us, try asking Twitter whether a scone should have jam or cream first, or even suggest what might be the best colour for a piece of toast.

Imagine, then, how seriously people take something as important as a full English breakfast.

Gordon Ramsay found out the hard way, when he posted this video.

The most amazing Full English…. can’t wait for you to try it from 21st September at Savoy Grill ! @GordonRamsayGRR pic.twitter.com/zmJ4OFwa64 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 13, 2020

Micky looked up the price.

Wow £19 for that breakfast…also where’s the Beans.. pic.twitter.com/GZcjfIi89T — Micky (@MickyFromTMP) September 13, 2020

People felt the breakfast was lacking something – several somethings, in fact.

Full English? Get fucked lol one sausage, no beans, no hash browns a bloody quarter English more like Gordon https://t.co/FP1x3UTf2l — Calum Vardy (@vardyvardvard) September 13, 2020

Full English?

Does it come in instalments?

You charge me for that Mister Ramsay and I'll teach you some new swear words. https://t.co/66lVGWW7gR — DickieRoadMarket (@PlattLake) September 13, 2020

Missing, presumed dead:

– Hash browns

– Crispy bits on the eggs

– Another sausage

– Black pudding

– Haggis

– Potato scone

– Beans that want to actually join the party and not sit offshore in their own private yacht — David *cool people wear masks* Griffith (@theplaguedoc) September 13, 2020

who has eaten the rest? https://t.co/ann8YzyHlW — meena kandasamy || இளவேனில் (@meenakandasamy) September 13, 2020

"WHERE'S THE FUCKING BLACK PUDDING? ONE SAUSAGE? NO FUCKING BEANS? THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH YOU?" pic.twitter.com/5Bi4k3pwOU — Rob (@Glitterbeard_) September 13, 2020

Some people had examples of what they thought a full English – or Scottish – should look like.

