Andrew Cotter caught his dogs doing online dating and it’s a very funny watch

Sports commentator Andrew Cotter’s videos featuring his dogs Olive and Mabel have been an absolute, well, dogsend during the lockdown and we’re delighted to say he’s done another one.

This time Olive and Mabel have discovered online dating and it’s just the minute-and-a-half escape from everything else that is going on out there that we needed right now.

Difficult to meet in other places just now, so can't really blame them. pic.twitter.com/kv6UYyelQ4 — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) September 11, 2020

