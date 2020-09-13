Steve Martin’s answer to his mask problem is just one more reason to love him

Comedy legend Steve Martin showed his support for mask-wearing and took a good-natured pot shot at attention-seeking celebrities in one fell swoop with this tweet, which looks set to go viral.

That ought to fix it.

Actor and comedian Kevin Pollak was obviously feeling a little “seen”.

Make yourself a sign, Kevin. The master has shown the way.

