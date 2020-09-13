Steve Martin’s answer to his mask problem is just one more reason to love him
Comedy legend Steve Martin showed his support for mask-wearing and took a good-natured pot shot at attention-seeking celebrities in one fell swoop with this tweet, which looks set to go viral.
I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution. pic.twitter.com/aUW4jHI3dX
— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 12, 2020
That ought to fix it.
the old "arrow-through-the-head" know-how is finally paying dividends!
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 12, 2020
He's mocking narcissists!!🤣I adore Steve Martin! https://t.co/jygZd3KkLN
— LenoreJD 🥫I Throw Soup🥫 (@Verdun_Gal) September 12, 2020
Ok… @SteveMartinToGo has a solution for those of you who feel wearing a mask is losing a bit of yourself… https://t.co/oRFPTAICWh
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 12, 2020
National treasure. Which could also be on the sign. https://t.co/29AtUmSO5P
— David Simon (@AoDespair) September 12, 2020
Who loves Steve Martin? 🙋♂ https://t.co/LetM4QxS5x
— Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) September 12, 2020
Actor and comedian Kevin Pollak was obviously feeling a little “seen”.
Painfully hilarious because it’s true of all moderately recognizable performers, like, I don’t know, me. https://t.co/xoLrLAJQFA
— Kevin Pollak (@kevinpollak) September 12, 2020
Make yourself a sign, Kevin. The master has shown the way.
READ MORE
Have you seen Steve Martin’s business card?
Source Steve Martin Image Steve Martin