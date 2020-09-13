Parkour genius demonstrates the ‘don’t try this at home’ way to catch a train

King Spider has what can only be described as phenomenal skills – oh, okay, also with synonyms of ‘phenomenal’.

This clip of him almost missing his train is set to go viral because …well, see for yourself.

Obviously you can’t try that at home, but don’t try it anywhere unless you have King Spider’s amazing abilities – and don’t mind getting arrested, because it’s quite possibly illegal. Actually, just don’t try it.

It turned up on Twitter, where it’s been viewed 100,000 times in just 15 hours.

Athlete seen at Broadway Junction…I bet the Jets or Giants could use him Via ig:kiing_spiider pic.twitter.com/HziztDVOGg — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) September 12, 2020

That's not an athlete, that's a superhero in street clothes. https://t.co/aVyv2HkJE9 — Paul Friedmann (@mathteacherjedi) September 12, 2020

Spider-Man's out here catching trains in NYC… https://t.co/iKtDCGnYEd — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 12, 2020

This being a pandemic and all that, we thought these two responses deserved an airing.

Glad to see him putting safety first and wearing a mask. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ug7cpaiUii — Britgirl's Hates Brexit #FBPE (@MarieAnnUK) September 12, 2020

He needs to pull that mask up over his nose. — Mike Shor (@MikeShor) September 12, 2020

But we really had to take our hats off to this sceptic.

Ridiculous fake footage…no way you can get a seat on the met — Chris “Specific and Limited” Formaggia (@ChrisFormaggia) September 12, 2020

You can find King Spider on Instagram or YouTube to see more of his impressive stunts.

