People enjoyed Kay Burley’s comeback after someone said she was obsessed with Tony Abbott

You may have seen Kay Burley’s interview with Matt Hancock in which she pressed the so-called suitability of former Australian PM Tony Abbott to be a trade envoy for the UK.

“Tony Abbott is a homophobe and a misogynist” Health Sec @MattHancock: “He’s also an expert on trade”#KayBurley JM pic.twitter.com/92IFWVcDYH — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 3, 2020

Hancock was on Burley’s Sky News show later in the week and she asked him about it all over again.

Health Sec, @MattHancock: “Tony Abbott’s sister, who is herself homosexual, said those accusations are wrong.” “What about the former Australian PM who said he was a misogynist, should we listen to her?”@MattHancock: “Well I’m not that close to Aus politics”.#KayBurley JJ pic.twitter.com/2w0ljcNITU — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 9, 2020

By which point some people were tiring a little of her line of questioning. Specifically, this guy.

The year is 2046. Coronavirus, civil unrest and nuclear war have ravaged the UK. Kay Burley sits in a wooden shack, in the middle of some scrubland, asking a mannequin wearing a tie if he thinks Tony Abbott is a homophobe. — Tom Slater (@Tom_Slater_) September 10, 2020

It didn’t go unnoticed by the Sky News presenter, whose response was a masterclass in efficiency.

…and you’ll probably still be a ‘deputy editor’ ☺️ https://t.co/TI9hoAuXM2 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 10, 2020

Boom.

Hopefully the mannequin will be running the country at that point and doing a better job 🤞 — SmallButFierce (@itsallprettybad) September 10, 2020



