People enjoyed Kay Burley’s comeback after someone said she was obsessed with Tony Abbott

You may have seen Kay Burley’s interview with Matt Hancock in which she pressed the so-called suitability of former Australian PM Tony Abbott to be a trade envoy for the UK.

Hancock was on Burley’s Sky News show later in the week and she asked him about it all over again.

By which point some people were tiring a little of her line of questioning. Specifically, this guy.

It didn’t go unnoticed by the Sky News presenter, whose response was a masterclass in efficiency.

Boom.


