Donald Trump tried to say the Pledge of Allegiance and it didn’t end well – 7 favourite things people said about it

Donald Trump was filmed reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at a 9/11 commemoration in Pennsylvania on Friday and it went about as well as you’d expect.

President Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance at this morning’s 9/11 commemoration in Shanksville, PA. pic.twitter.com/KZPWjai9ye — The Recount (@therecount) September 11, 2020

Some people – quite a lot of people, in fact – wondered if Trump hadn’t quite got it right.

Here are our 7 favourite things people said about it.

That word “recites” is getting a real work out in this video. I would say that Donald and Melania were “present” for the Pledge of Allegiance. https://t.co/4vsmgMsKCU — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 11, 2020

Trump doesn't seem to know the words to the Pledge of Allegiance https://t.co/LTQqccPuXC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020

Is it worse to try and miserably fail or not try at all? https://t.co/Beec3mdOox — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2020

Why does Trump refuse to say “under God” during the Pledge of Allegiance? Wasn’t he rage tweeting about this 3 Sundays ago from the golf course? pic.twitter.com/RUhf48gXCI — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) September 11, 2020

The con who stokes racism by targeting Americans who kneel during the National Anthem, apparently doesn't even know the words to our Pledge of Allegiance https://t.co/RReqbUK0Tu — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) September 11, 2020

After weeks of lying about Democrats cutting the words "under God" from the Pledge of Allegiance, Trump omits the words "under God" when saying the Pledge. pic.twitter.com/bS0ov2iBVQ — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) September 11, 2020

Excuse me but it seems kind of important that Trump doesn’t remember the words of the Pledge Allegiance to the Flag https://t.co/H9YYxNxd6J — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 11, 2020

Between Trump & Melania, neither of them know the Pledge of Allegiance. Just say no, kids. @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS https://t.co/dbfhEQUUbM — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) September 11, 2020

To conclude …

Frank Drebin singing the National Anthem. https://t.co/YRCmFDKy70 — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 11, 2020

