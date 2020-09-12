Donald Trump tried to say the Pledge of Allegiance and it didn’t end well – 7 favourite things people said about it

Donald Trump was filmed reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at a 9/11 commemoration in Pennsylvania on Friday and it went about as well as you’d expect.

Some people – quite a lot of people, in fact – wondered if Trump hadn’t quite got it right.

Here are our 7 favourite things people said about it.

To conclude …

READ MORE

This description of Trump without his fake tan or hair is just perfect

Source @therecount