Donald Trump was just trolled by the music at his own rally and it’s perfect

Whoever chose this song to play at Donald Trump’s latest rally in Michigan, take the rest of the week off. And the next one as well.

At least we’re assuming the choice of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Fortunate Son was a deliberate mockery of the so-called president and not just an unfortunate coincidence.

Becuase it’s a protest song about class privilege and rich people shirking military service and, well, have a listen for yourself.

Epic trolling.

And just in case they’re tricky to make out, here are some of the lyrics to the 1969 tune written by John Fogarty.

“Some folks are born made to wave the flag. Ooh, they’re red, white and blue. It ain’t me, it ain’t me. I ain’t no fortunate one, no.

“Some folks are born silver spoon in hand. Lord, don’t they help themselves, no.

“But when the taxman come to the door. Lord, the house lookin’ like a rummage sale. It ain’t me, it ain’t me. I ain’t no millionaire’s son, no.

“It ain’t me, It ain’t me, I ain’t no fortunate one.”

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after the clip went wildly viral.

And here it is one more time …

Not the first time Trump’s been trolled by a PA system. Remember this factory visit?


READ MORE

This Donald Trump takedown might be CNN’s finest 14 seconds

Source @daveweigel