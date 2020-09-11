Donald Trump was just trolled by the music at his own rally and it’s perfect

Whoever chose this song to play at Donald Trump’s latest rally in Michigan, take the rest of the week off. And the next one as well.

At least we’re assuming the choice of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Fortunate Son was a deliberate mockery of the so-called president and not just an unfortunate coincidence.

Becuase it’s a protest song about class privilege and rich people shirking military service and, well, have a listen for yourself.

“Fortunate Son” plays as Trump de-planes, an entry for the “nobody listened to the lyrics” hall of fame. pic.twitter.com/fJBPI7CxGQ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 10, 2020

Epic trolling.

And just in case they’re tricky to make out, here are some of the lyrics to the 1969 tune written by John Fogarty.

“Some folks are born made to wave the flag. Ooh, they’re red, white and blue. It ain’t me, it ain’t me. I ain’t no fortunate one, no. “Some folks are born silver spoon in hand. Lord, don’t they help themselves, no. “But when the taxman come to the door. Lord, the house lookin’ like a rummage sale. It ain’t me, it ain’t me. I ain’t no millionaire’s son, no. “It ain’t me, It ain’t me, I ain’t no fortunate one.”

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after the clip went wildly viral.

That song is about rich people’s sons not having to go to Vietnam. Does someone in the Campaign secretly hate you, @realDonaldTrump ? https://t.co/VfGJMnj5bW — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) September 10, 2020

The song is a condemnation of a rich person who shirks military service and reduces his tax burden by misleading the government https://t.co/NfrG0eS7xi — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) September 11, 2020

Omg. “Fortunate Son” is about a rich son who doesn’t have to go to Vietnam. *chefs kiss* https://t.co/M0HvKyoArS — YS (@NYinLA2121) September 10, 2020

‘Some folks were born, SILVER SPOON IN HAND!’ Hahahahahahahahaha!!!! https://t.co/njWXxqUc2k — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) September 11, 2020

I mean, the absolute irony of playing CCR's "Fortunate Son" for a rich privileged white guy who got out of the VIETNAM WAR by faking a medical condition with his daddy's money… I got nothing, man. — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) September 10, 2020

John Fogerty wrote “ Fortunate Son” about rich kids getting deferments from serving in Vietnam. Whoever picked this music is trolling Trump – he is just too dumb to know it. https://t.co/a2SQVjunNJ — SweetLemon🍀🍋🌳🐚🐋🌼🏊🏻‍♀️🧺📒✏️📙 (@VicarsMaryann) September 11, 2020

And here it is one more time …

Oh, the irony (pay attention to the lyrics) pic.twitter.com/hAmzO3uSZi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2020

Not the first time Trump’s been trolled by a PA system. Remember this factory visit?

I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song “Live and Let Die” blares in the background. pic.twitter.com/mJzU1HW7HA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020



READ MORE

This Donald Trump takedown might be CNN’s finest 14 seconds

Source @daveweigel