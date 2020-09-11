This old Through the Keyhole has the unlikeliest gameshow reveal you’ll see

For readers of a certain age Through the Keyhole will have been a staple of your Friday night viewing. We watched a few episodes ourselves but we don’t remember watching this one.

‘Have just stumbled on possibly the most unlikely gameshow reveal of all time,’ says @TomHourigan over on Twitter. And it’s no exaggeration.

Have just stumbled on possibly the most unlikely gameshow reveal of all time pic.twitter.com/aD8lstnsHD — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) September 10, 2020

And our favourite things people said about it.

And I bet the panel got it. They always did. Very fishy. I used to like Dave Frosts introduction to the panel. Usually like “Here’s our panel, and what a panel they are. They’re like the Mary Rose. Broken and tattered but have risen to see another day” — Rob Osborne (@robosbornewales) September 10, 2020

‘From that bookcase I can only assume it was someone who was held against their will in a foreign country?’ ****Crowd goes Ohhhh — Paul Lewin (@SpiderLewin) September 10, 2020

They did…eventually…but imagine this out of context pic.twitter.com/V88nUDyRxm — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) September 10, 2020

It was all very …

Talking of which …

