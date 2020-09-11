The face of this dog not given the snack it was expecting is an absolute peach
‘This level of betrayal has never been felt before,’ downriverrowing who shared this video over on Reddit.
This level of betrayal has never been felt before from r/WatchPeopleDieInside
‘So much betrayal behind those eyes and that mid-chew stop.’ kobyoshi02
‘That look: Hope you like a warm surprise in your shoe.’ kaikemy
Only one question remained.
‘Wait, your dog doesn’t like everyhing that’s edible?’ Marracie
‘It doesn’t even need to be edible for mine to like it …’ elmuulo
Source Reddit u/downriverrowing