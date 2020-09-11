9 brutal takedowns of the government’s pie-in-the-sky – Operation Moonshot

During Wednesday’s coronavirus update, Boris Johnson described the government’s intention of creating the most comprehensive testing system in the world, testing 10 million people a day, describing it as a moonshot.

This is the definition of a moonshot.

On Thursday, more details emerged of the project. Grant Shapps confirmed that the technology doesn’t yet exist, scientists said it probably never will, and the government’s own studies suggested the cost would be upwards of £100 billion.

It’s a comfort that, as farmers and supermarkets warn that a no-deal Brexit would bring food shortages, at least there’ll be some pie in the sky.

Twitter was brutal.

Not everybody was against the idea of a moonshot, however, although not the one on the table.

