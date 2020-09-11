In the first of a (very) occasional series, it’s time for … T-shirt of the week.

‘This is my one of my favorite jokes!!!’ said Decent_Tip_8989 who shared it on Reddit.

Boom.

‘My bf has this shirt and anytime someone asks him about “what’s the second type” he just responds with “you are”.’ BJntheRV ‘How do you keep a moron in suspense?’ wuapinmon ‘I’ll tell you tomorrow.’ Thatsanoddone

READ MORE

This description of Trump without his fake tan or hair is just perfect

Source Reddit u/Decent_Tip_8989