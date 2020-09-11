When online selling goes bad – simply 17 of the funniest Depop Drama messages

In case you don’t know, Depop is a peer-to-peer selling app that models itself on Instagram, with account holders’ timelines acting as a virtual shop window.

Wasn’t it Shakespeare who said “The course of online selling never did run smooth.” or something?

The Depop Drama Instagram account shares screenshots of communications from the app, where things aren’t exactly going to plan.

These were some of the funniest we saw.

1. Is there a discount for name dropping?

2. What phone is that? We all want one

3. When you accidentally lose your pet bug

4. If only there were some kind of record of the conversation that they could – you know – refer back to

5. Honesty

6. “Postage”

7. No extra charge for the lice

8. Going to need more info on this accident, tbqhwy

9. It’s not Ocado, Love!