This ridiculous one-star Yelp review got exactly the response it deserved

The trouble with being able to write reviews of goods and services for public viewing is that idiots can also write reviews of goods and services for public viewing – like this one.

Whoever posted the Yelp review, shared by River1218 on r/ChoosingBeggars clearly didn’t have a valid reason for giving the business such a low score, and a representative stepped up to have their say.

“A double whammy”

That’s Matt told, then.

As Redditor u/NotATransponster so beautifully put it –

This person is perfect for the “congratulations, you played yourself” comment. They did nothing but show that they’re a cheap arsehole.

READ MORE

This bakery owner’s response to an anti-masker’s bad review was very satisfying indeed

Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image r/ChoosingBeggars, @nordwood on Unsplash