Parliament’s reaction to Matt Hancock’s Moonshot announcement was hilariously relatable

There don’t seem to be any actual experts prepared to back the government’s Operation Moonshot plans, and the reaction to Matt Hancock‘s speech on the topic in the Commons was pretty much as you’d expect – scornful laughter.

"I've heard the naysayers before… they would do far better to support their constituents and get with the programme" Health Secretary Matt Hancock responds to laughter from opposition MPs in the House of Commons as he details coronavirus testing planshttps://t.co/9a2dZ9U6qI pic.twitter.com/SIekpMrXvv — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 10, 2020

“YOU’LL BE SORRY. YOU’LL AAAAALLLLL BE SORRY!”

We’re paraphrasing, obviously. Did he remind anyone else of someone …?

via Gfycat

What was that he said about delivering tests?

Matt Hancock says we will see the #coronavirus track&trace app “very soon” Not holding my breath given you've been saying this for months, your "world-beating" testing system is sending my constituents to Aberdeen&you blame the public for trying to do the right thing&get a test. — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) September 10, 2020

We doubt his rant persuaded anyone.

Matt Hancock currently at the despatch box, telling the Labour Party to "get with the program." We are, each of us, living in our own alternate universe. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) September 10, 2020

He's a weapons grade helmet isn't he, it would be funny if he wasn't in charge of the response 🤦 https://t.co/z60aZmWjoh — Redjim (@iREDJIM) September 10, 2020

Still, the new DG did ask for more diversity.

Great to see more Right Wing comedians on the BBC — Tim Worrall (@Timworrall) September 10, 2020

READ MORE

9 brutal takedowns of the government’s pie-in-the-sky – Operation Moonshot

Source BBC News Image BBC News