Parliament’s reaction to Matt Hancock’s Moonshot announcement was hilariously relatable

There don’t seem to be any actual experts prepared to back the government’s Operation Moonshot plans, and the reaction to Matt Hancock‘s speech on the topic in the Commons was pretty much as you’d expect – scornful laughter.

“YOU’LL BE SORRY. YOU’LL AAAAALLLLL BE SORRY!”

We’re paraphrasing, obviously. Did he remind anyone else of someone …?

What was that he said about delivering tests?

We doubt his rant persuaded anyone.

Still, the new DG did ask for more diversity.

