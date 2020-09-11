Jane Fonda discussing LGBTQ+ rights went viral because of the message

Jane Fonda has been an activist all her adult life, earning her the nickname “Hanoi Jane”, when she campaigned against the Vietnam War in the early 70s, but at 82, she’s still turning up and getting arrested for causes in which she believes.

A clip of an interview she gave in 1979 has gone viral, as she explains exactly why the LGBTQ+ rights movement was and remains so crucial.

I’m part of an organisation and you could also be cynical, as you are, and ask, is it the organisation using me but you could also think, aren’t I using the organisation, just the way the gays and lesbians here are using the organisation they’re a part of?

It helps give us perspective, it helps us keep our values intact, it increases our power, because as individuals we don’t have very much but all together we have a lot of power.

The video picked up more than three million views in little more than a day, and has had people making comments like these.

As if that weren’t good enough, there’s also this clip, in which she and two other absolute queens put Donald Trump in his place.

To sum up.

