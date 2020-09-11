Jane Fonda discussing LGBTQ+ rights went viral because of the message

Jane Fonda has been an activist all her adult life, earning her the nickname “Hanoi Jane”, when she campaigned against the Vietnam War in the early 70s, but at 82, she’s still turning up and getting arrested for causes in which she believes.

A clip of an interview she gave in 1979 has gone viral, as she explains exactly why the LGBTQ+ rights movement was and remains so crucial.

jane fonda was saying this in the 70s while some celebrities only manage to say "gay rights" today pic.twitter.com/qsGQlAeepK — milena (@sarahsbian) September 9, 2020

“I’m part of an organisation and you could also be cynical, as you are, and ask, is it the organisation using me but you could also think, aren’t I using the organisation, just the way the gays and lesbians here are using the organisation they’re a part of? It helps give us perspective, it helps us keep our values intact, it increases our power, because as individuals we don’t have very much but all together we have a lot of power.“

The video picked up more than three million views in little more than a day, and has had people making comments like these.

I don’t know much about Jane Fonda. But I know that I like what she’s saying here. Equality y’all. If everyone treated everyone else how they wanted to be treated, think about how much better 2020 would be. Do something nice for someone today! https://t.co/fwsMEeBm3N — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) September 10, 2020

Jane fucking Fonda. Always walked the walk. https://t.co/1SsPyQwIaa — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) September 10, 2020

Jane Fonda is a forever hero. If you have yet to watch her documentary on HBO, please do! I will never forget getting to hear her speak about it. https://t.co/TgRCwOVtZB — pfpicardi (@pfpicardi) September 10, 2020

.@Janefonda has always been in the right side of history. https://t.co/LSCMKcSxh3 — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) September 10, 2020

As if that weren’t good enough, there’s also this clip, in which she and two other absolute queens put Donald Trump in his place.

Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin & Jane Fonda "still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, lying, egotistical bigot" https://t.co/wvJkc1TOJl #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Zgr8cj53To — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2017

To sum up.

"What am I here for, if not to be used by good people for good things?" I am so glad that Jane Fonda is finally getting the credit she deserves for all her incredible work. The woman was maligned for yeaaaaars because of her anti-war activism & she deserves all this goodness. https://t.co/En1FCyF5kC — Julie S. Lalonde (@JulieSLalonde) September 10, 2020

