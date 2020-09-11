Get out the ROFL goggles – there’s a new Bob Mortimer Train Guy sketch

After what seems like interminable months, but is really only seven weeks, there’s a new Train Guy video from Bob Mortimer, and it’s just as weird and wonderful as ever.

Train Guy…. Banter Lantern pic.twitter.com/JUuVekE3NN — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) September 10, 2020

No, Bob – you are, as always, a crispy pigeon.

Here’s what his devoted fans had to say.

If there's a Top 10 Saviours of 2020 list at the end of this dickhead of a year, Bob should fully be on it. So amazing😂 https://t.co/8XGdfmocqz — Bobby | DJ BobaFatt (@BobaFatt) September 10, 2020

Train Guy is all I require. "Banter Lantern" is the best yet. https://t.co/3Jo0OJ172J — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) September 10, 2020

I feel quite strongly that Bob Mortimer is too pure and good for this world and should be protected at all cost. https://t.co/iNT6Z3O9bY — Mrs Slocombe – Janine Nag-Ash (@Janine_N_A) September 10, 2020

Writer Will Black had this hope for the Earth’s blighted future.

When alien archaeologists of the future come to out scorched dead planet and manage to salvage some web content to understand us and our decline, I hope the first thing they find is train guy videos https://t.co/GKZ9AQFtn4 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) September 10, 2020

What a banter lantern.

Bob Mortimer's given us another Train Guy clip – and it's hilario

