Get out the ROFL goggles – there’s a new Bob Mortimer Train Guy sketch

After what seems like interminable months, but is really only seven weeks, there’s a new Train Guy video from Bob Mortimer, and it’s just as weird and wonderful as ever.

No, Bob – you are, as always, a crispy pigeon.

Here’s what his devoted fans had to say.

Writer Will Black had this hope for the Earth’s blighted future.

What a banter lantern.

