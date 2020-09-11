Frankie Boyle’s takedown of Priti Patel was simply savage

Frankie Boyle was back on BBC2 last night with a new episode of New World Order.

The show, which ‘attempts to make sense of the bewildering world we live in’ and there were lots of funny moments, like this one.

And this one.

But surely the best takedown was reserved for home secretary, Priti Patel.

Oof.

And if you missed it, or you want to watch it again …

Source Frankie Boyle’s New World Order