“Boris is here to explain his Moonshot approach” – parody

If you’re still a bit sketchy on how the government’s hugely expensive and ambitious Operation Moonshot plan is supposed to work, worry no longer.

Here’s multi-talented actor, singer, comedian and impressionist, Luke Kempner, filling in the details in Boris Johnson-style, and it’s quite uncanny.

He’s not wrong. If we stop getting Covid, then we can all get on with our lives – stockpiling food in case of a no-deal Brexit.

Don’t forget those three simple rules:

Hands Shoulders Knees and toes

Twitter, quite rightly, had these words of praise.

Makes more sense than the real Boris. — Clad Me Blue (@CladMeBlue) September 9, 2020

Hi quality impression of UK's world beating Prime Minister https://t.co/tsIgRhuCF4 — The Jobbing Leftie Historian (@JobbingLeftieH) September 10, 2020

Had to be at work without radio during the PM briefing this afternoon but there was no need for fomo BECAUSE I HAVE TWITTER! https://t.co/gnrsjkL47B — Sara Page (@sarajasminpage) September 9, 2020

Any chance we can sneakily substitute Luke for the real PM?

Source Luke Kempner Image Luke Kempner