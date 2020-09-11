“Boris is here to explain his Moonshot approach” – parody

If you’re still a bit sketchy on how the government’s hugely expensive and ambitious Operation Moonshot plan is supposed to work, worry no longer.

Here’s multi-talented actor, singer, comedian and impressionist, Luke Kempner, filling in the details in Boris Johnson-style, and it’s quite uncanny.

He’s not wrong. If we stop getting Covid, then we can all get on with our lives – stockpiling food in case of a no-deal Brexit.

Don’t forget those three simple rules:

Hands

Shoulders

Knees and toes

Twitter, quite rightly, had these words of praise.

Any chance we can sneakily substitute Luke for the real PM?

