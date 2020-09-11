“Boris is here to explain his Moonshot approach” – parody
If you’re still a bit sketchy on how the government’s hugely expensive and ambitious Operation Moonshot plan is supposed to work, worry no longer.
Here’s multi-talented actor, singer, comedian and impressionist, Luke Kempner, filling in the details in Boris Johnson-style, and it’s quite uncanny.
Boris is here to explain his Moonshot approach #coronavirusuk #Boris #covid19 🦠 pic.twitter.com/RujFPSQhyN
— Luke Kempner (@LukeKempner) September 9, 2020
He’s not wrong. If we stop getting Covid, then we can all get on with our lives – stockpiling food in case of a no-deal Brexit.
Don’t forget those three simple rules:
Hands
Shoulders
Knees and toes
Twitter, quite rightly, had these words of praise.
This is a masterclass. https://t.co/wxaFohxLOj
— Chris (@ChrisTenerife) September 10, 2020
Makes more sense than the real Boris.
— Clad Me Blue (@CladMeBlue) September 9, 2020
Hi quality impression of UK's world beating Prime Minister https://t.co/tsIgRhuCF4
— The Jobbing Leftie Historian (@JobbingLeftieH) September 10, 2020
Had to be at work without radio during the PM briefing this afternoon but there was no need for fomo BECAUSE I HAVE TWITTER! https://t.co/gnrsjkL47B
— Sara Page (@sarajasminpage) September 9, 2020
Any chance we can sneakily substitute Luke for the real PM?
READ MORE
9 brutal takedowns of the government’s pie-in-the-sky – Operation Moonshot
Source Luke Kempner Image Luke Kempner