3 favourite jokes from Frankie Boyle’s New World Order

Frankie Boyle was back on BBC2 last night with a new episode of New World Order.

The show, which ‘attempts to make sense of the bewildering world we live in,’ prompted lots of response on Twitter as you might imagine. These 3 jokes provide particular popular.

"The one woman in Britain who can orgasm by imagining a slow puncture at sea…" — Frankie Boyle on Priti Patel#NewWorldOrder #BBC2, 10 September 2020 — Philip C James 🕷️🕯️ (@PhilipCJames) September 10, 2020

"Young people – don't be afraid of the future – it's going to be so brief". 🙂 Frankie Boyle. — Alex S 🇬🇧🚵‍♂️🔸 (@2ears2wheels) September 10, 2020

The way frankie boyle described keir starmer as seeming electable because he looks like someone playing the prime minister in an old spice girls video 💀 — safyaan (@shariatwain_) September 10, 2020

And if you missed it, or you want to watch it again …

Cheers if you watched the show. Here it is on iPlayer if you didny. https://t.co/H2y60CPlek

Or, y'know, listen to a bit of Doctor Octagon if that's more your speed. Onwards, toward the singularity at the end of Time. https://t.co/bMz6VL4zip — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) September 10, 2020

READ MORE

The most outrageous, funniest jokes Frankie Boyle has ever told

Source Frankie Boyle’s New World Order