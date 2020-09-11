3 favourite jokes from Frankie Boyle’s New World Order

Frankie Boyle was back on BBC2 last night with a new episode of New World Order.

The show, which ‘attempts to make sense of the bewildering world we live in,’ prompted lots of response on Twitter as you might imagine. These 3 jokes provide particular popular.

And if you missed it, or you want to watch it again …

READ MORE

The most outrageous, funniest jokes Frankie Boyle has ever told

Source Frankie Boyle’s New World Order