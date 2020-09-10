Whoever did today’s Daily Star front page, take the rest of the week off

The Daily Star has come up with some memorable front pages during the course of the pandemic and today it’s gone and done it again.

Certainly makes an impression and reminded us of this effort from a while back.

And this one.

Oh, and this one.

There was one concern though …

READ MORE

Whoever wrote this Metro front page headline about Dominic Cummings, give yourself a pay rise

Source @MsHelicat