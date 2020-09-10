Today’s top 10 tweets about masks, slogans and Lockdown 2: the Revenge

Stay home. Protect the NHS. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. Eat out to help out. Get some exercise – not like that! Go to the pub. Go to the office. Don’t hug your granny. The numbers are going up. It’s YOUR fault. Get back in your house – unless you’re working or spending money.

Is it any wonder people have to make jokes to cope?

1.

'We're breaking the law because we're COOL and HARD!!' *clock hands spin forward like 8 hours or so* 'Anyway, here's some new laws for you' — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) September 8, 2020

2.

This morning my wife asked me whether I had any dark stuff, and I admitted that between the pandemic and the Trump administration I’ve been feeling a paralyzing mix of anxiety and depression. Then she said “No, I’m putting a load of laundry in.” — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) September 8, 2020

3.

Protect yourself by shouting "Im at work bastard" to any coronavirus. — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) September 10, 2020

4.

Swear to god if this brings back zoom quizzes I will riot — Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) September 9, 2020

5.

"New restrictions will begin on Monday"

Phew!

Thank fuck Covid19 is flooring the loft until then — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 9, 2020

6.

(if you are making up a medical condition to avoid wearing a mask. please don't, none of us have the patience to deal with your crap). pic.twitter.com/3OuIQMSYJk — Ivan 💥 (@StarStuff_ivan) September 9, 2020

7.

BREAKING NEWS: Government state we "MUST ACT NOW" to stop the spread of Covid. "NOW" has been tentatively pencilled in for a week next Tuesday. — The Original Twitflup! (@TheRealFlups) September 9, 2020

8.

If you say hands face space three times in the mirror Boris Johnson arrives and forces you go to an office — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 9, 2020

9.

Just take a moment to consider that this is how 2020 began, and it’s going to end with the police knocking on your door on Christmas Day, to make sure granny’s not there. pic.twitter.com/ekH1kHFXcn — Tom Peck (@tompeck) September 9, 2020

10.

Coronavirus when it sees a group of more than 6 but then realises they’re going to work. #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/XSHbhKgaxH — Mason Goatwood (@zoahms) September 9, 2020

BONUS

and if they’re not it releases a poisonous gas https://t.co/jP7BGBEElQ — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 9, 2020

READ MORE

10 of the funniest coronavirus tweets we’ve seen today

Image Marvin Meyer on Unsplash