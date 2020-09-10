This ‘breathable’ face mask (and the reviews) take ‘covidiot’ to a whole new level
‘How are Americans this embarrassing …’ asks @3mmawa over on Twitter after she shared these reviews for a ‘breathable’ face mask which, well, have a read for yourself.
1.
2.
3.
4.
Genius indeed!
I see so many people wearing these, it takes so much of me not to call them out on their stupidity
— WubzTheDubz🙏⛩ (@Im_Mr_Wubby) September 5, 2020
Made in Florida, typical 😂 pic.twitter.com/o6DkkAPqMN
— Ricky🦎 (@Rickyvanh) September 6, 2020
I want to move out of the country, I know I’ll get made fun of if I go somewhere else. I’ll just ride it out and hope I don’t die ✌️
— Goobee (@Goobeechirps) September 5, 2020
i’ve found worse ones pic.twitter.com/Z8HcH2cAHt
— abbie🧚🏼♀️ (@princessabble) September 6, 2020
Honestly I thought these people weren’t as abundant as they really are until I went back to working retail again because I needed the money. There are more of them than you’d think. We are supposed to refuse to serve them, but my coworkers are too nervous. I hate it here (Earth).
— enrique marshall (@enriquemarshaII) September 6, 2020
To conclude …
Y’all putting fishnet stockings on your kids faces and sending them out in public looking a fool so you can tell the Facebook group how you stuck it to the man. 😂 https://t.co/CqFQYCDbiN
— Anthony (@BigJigglyPanda) September 6, 2020
READ MORE
A BBC reporter shared the abuse she gets from conspiracy theorists and it’s a grim but important read
Source Twitter @3mmawa