This ‘breathable’ face mask (and the reviews) take ‘covidiot’ to a whole new level

‘How are Americans this embarrassing …’ asks @3mmawa over on Twitter after she shared these reviews for a ‘breathable’ face mask which, well, have a read for yourself.

Genius indeed!

I see so many people wearing these, it takes so much of me not to call them out on their stupidity — WubzTheDubz🙏⛩ (@Im_Mr_Wubby) September 5, 2020

I want to move out of the country, I know I’ll get made fun of if I go somewhere else. I’ll just ride it out and hope I don’t die ✌️ — Goobee (@Goobeechirps) September 5, 2020

Honestly I thought these people weren’t as abundant as they really are until I went back to working retail again because I needed the money. There are more of them than you’d think. We are supposed to refuse to serve them, but my coworkers are too nervous. I hate it here (Earth). — enrique marshall (@enriquemarshaII) September 6, 2020

To conclude …

Y’all putting fishnet stockings on your kids faces and sending them out in public looking a fool so you can tell the Facebook group how you stuck it to the man. 😂 https://t.co/CqFQYCDbiN — Anthony (@BigJigglyPanda) September 6, 2020

