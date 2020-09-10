The White House said Trump never downplayed the coronavirus and CNN didn’t mess around

It’s not the first time CNN has corrected Donald Trump, but we’re not sure it’s ever done it quite so starkly as this.

It’s CNN’s Brianna Keilar and, well, have a watch for yourself.

CNN cuts away from press briefing: “All right, that was the press secretary at the White House lying. She said the president never downplayed the coronavirus ” pic.twitter.com/Mr1pcwaBFJ — Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 9, 2020

Boom.

Yet another reason we love Brianna Keilar: Keilar cut away from Kayleigh McEnany's press briefing/Lie-a-Thon to fact check her in real time. “That was the press secretary at the White House lying," said Keilar. "She said the president never downplayed the coronavirus.” https://t.co/y6oq0My9WP — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) September 9, 2020

Wow. It’s about time. Americans deserve to hear the truth, even if it’s uncomfortable and/or embarrassing to the President. — TW 🐝💛🥁🌊 (@TWheeler_01) September 9, 2020

“Alright. That was the Press Secretary at the White House lying.” #TrumpKnewpic.twitter.com/s4nO42qTAP — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) September 9, 2020

Well done @CNN. We need this from UK journalists too — Paul (@Paul68958640) September 9, 2020

Gosh – the word lying now being used. Big step… https://t.co/T23SNrDS6z — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) September 9, 2020

