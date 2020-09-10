The White House said Trump never downplayed the coronavirus and CNN didn’t mess around

It’s not the first time CNN has corrected Donald Trump, but we’re not sure it’s ever done it quite so starkly as this.

It’s CNN’s Brianna Keilar and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Boom.

READ MORE

Donald Trump trolled ‘fading’ Bob Woodward and this is the only response you need

Source @LisPower1