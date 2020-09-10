The White House said Trump never downplayed the coronavirus and CNN didn’t mess around
It’s not the first time CNN has corrected Donald Trump, but we’re not sure it’s ever done it quite so starkly as this.
It’s CNN’s Brianna Keilar and, well, have a watch for yourself.
CNN cuts away from press briefing: “All right, that was the press secretary at the White House lying. She said the president never downplayed the coronavirus
Boom.
Yet another reason we love Brianna Keilar:
Keilar cut away from Kayleigh McEnany's press briefing/Lie-a-Thon to fact check her in real time.
“That was the press secretary at the White House lying," said Keilar. "She said the president never downplayed the coronavirus.” https://t.co/y6oq0My9WP
Wow. It’s about time. Americans deserve to hear the truth, even if it’s uncomfortable and/or embarrassing to the President.
“Alright. That was the Press Secretary at the White House lying.” #TrumpKnewpic.twitter.com/s4nO42qTAP
Well done @CNN. We need this from UK journalists too
Gosh – the word lying now being used. Big step… https://t.co/T23SNrDS6z
