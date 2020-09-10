Simon McCoy had the best response when he heard his name being announced on BBC1

Simon McCoy was at home minding his own business when he heard his name being announced on BBC1.

So he did this and it was one more reason why he’s our favourite BBC News presenter.

And while we’re here enjoy this again (or for the first time), his closing remark on this astonishing rescue story which went viral.

Source @BBCSimonMcCoy