Simon McCoy had the best response when he heard his name being announced on BBC1
Simon McCoy was at home minding his own business when he heard his name being announced on BBC1.
That heart-stopping moment when you hear on BBC1 ‘.. and now the news with Simon McCoy’ – and you’re watching at home 100 miles away #Eek
— Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) September 10, 2020
So he did this and it was one more reason why he’s our favourite BBC News presenter.
It happened! It wasn’t a nightmare… pic.twitter.com/FeDIOIqLWq
— Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) September 10, 2020
And while we’re here enjoy this again (or for the first time), his closing remark on this astonishing rescue story which went viral.
.@BBCSimonMcCoy really summing up the 2020 mood here… @DeptDefence pic.twitter.com/lG4OcNVcUr
— Jimmy Cannon (@7_Cannon) August 4, 2020
