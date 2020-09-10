This sheepdog hasn’t quite nailed it yet and it’s just the content we needed today
This sheepdog hasn’t quite nailed it yet and it’s just the content we needed today, courtesy of @SlenderSherbet on Twitter.
When your lack of sheepdog experience is cruelly exposed on your first day.
📹: Imgur user WOBaskerville pic.twitter.com/aGXFgbbZoE
— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 7, 2020
Brilliant.
See this is what happens when you lie on your cv
— David Aimes (@lynch559) September 7, 2020
It’s called Sheepdog “rope a dope”
— Hugh “The Mask” Manatee, WtF? 😷 (@HughManatee69) September 7, 2020
One Lamb & His Dog
— Citizen Pain – asking all the stupid questions (@LaDeDaGunnerG) September 7, 2020
And you can follow @SlenderSherbet on Twitter here!
READ MORE
This video of a gorilla mother dealing with a jealous sibling is a very funny watch
Source @SlenderSherbet