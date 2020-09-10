This sheepdog hasn’t quite nailed it yet and it’s just the content we needed today, courtesy of @SlenderSherbet on Twitter.

When your lack of sheepdog experience is cruelly exposed on your first day. 📹: Imgur user WOBaskerville pic.twitter.com/aGXFgbbZoE — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 7, 2020

Brilliant.

See this is what happens when you lie on your cv — David Aimes (@lynch559) September 7, 2020

It’s called Sheepdog “rope a dope” — Hugh “The Mask” Manatee, WtF? 😷 (@HughManatee69) September 7, 2020

One Lamb & His Dog — Citizen Pain – asking all the stupid questions (@LaDeDaGunnerG) September 7, 2020

