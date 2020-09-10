Laurence Fox complained he was ‘cancelled’ by Rebecca Front – only 4 responses you need

Actor Laurence Fox – stick with us – has gone on Twitter to complain that actress Rebecca Front has ‘cancelled’ him. And very upset about it he is too.

This is the most painful cancellation I have had yet. From someone I spent 10 happy years working with, many lovely family dinners and lots and lots of laughs. Someone I thought was a friend. #AllLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/SswuG2Wp0m — Laurence Fox 🇭🇰 (@LozzaFox) September 10, 2020

Fox shared a private exchange between the pair and a screenshot from Front’s Twitter feed, informing him that he was blocked from following her.

And these are the only 4 responses you need.

Somebody not liking your shit tweets is not you being “cancelled”, snowflake. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 10, 2020

Laurence Fox is so far gone that he thinks he, not Rebecca Front, comes out best from this private exchange he has shared. https://t.co/KLlmaEalTS — Simon Price (@simon_price01) September 10, 2020

You haven’t been ‘cancelled’, your friend has just come to the wholly accurate conclusion that you’re an arsehole. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 10, 2020

A friend realising you’re a cunt isn’t being cancelled. EVERYONE realising you’re a cunt is being cancelled. https://t.co/7AaMpGDdZe — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) September 10, 2020

To conclude …

Rebecca Front silently blocking Laurence Fox is not cancel culture. Laurence Fox publicly sharing private messages with Rebecca so his followers will harass her on his behalf is cancel culture. — Mark Grimshaw (@markgrimshaw16) September 10, 2020

And also this.

For the record, Rebecca Front is – and always has been – one of the greatest humans. I love her. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) September 10, 2020

