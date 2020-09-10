This hilarious sketch peeps behind the scenes as the government discusses the second wave
Game designer Wil Evans, @swissevans86, has built up a fair-sized following on TikTok with his entertaining and funny posts.
As the UK government responds to rising coronavirus figures, Wil showed us how one awkward conversation in Whitehall might have gone.
@swissevans86
They definitely arent those type of people ##tiktokuk ##ukcomedy ##uk ##ukpolitics ##fyp ##britishhumour ##funny ##comedy
The sketch has been viewed almost 20,000 times in a day.
Here’s what TikTok users have been saying.
Next time you see a cabinet member, try not to think of those tongues.
“Definitely not lizard people.”
READ MORE
The 12 funniest responses to the news that covid marshals will be enforcing the new rules
Source @swissevans86 Image @swissevans86