This hilarious sketch peeps behind the scenes as the government discusses the second wave

Game designer Wil Evans, @swissevans86, has built up a fair-sized following on TikTok with his entertaining and funny posts.

As the UK government responds to rising coronavirus figures, Wil showed us how one awkward conversation in Whitehall might have gone.

The sketch has been viewed almost 20,000 times in a day.

Here’s what TikTok users have been saying.

Next time you see a cabinet member, try not to think of those tongues.

“Definitely not lizard people.”

READ MORE

The 12 funniest responses to the news that covid marshals will be enforcing the new rules

Source @swissevans86 Image @swissevans86