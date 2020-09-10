The guy weighing in on the Good Friday Agreement wins Mansplainer of the Week™

As the UK government openly attempts to break international law in its bid to ignore an existing treaty with the EU, Sinn Féin’s adviser, Siobhán Fenton commented on the widely condemned move.

We’re not sure of the basis on which this response was made, but it was certainly a candidate for Twitter Mansplainer of the Week.

As is so often the case, there was a massive problem with Mr Hawkins’ wild supposition.

I think the word we’re looking for is “BOOM”.

In fact, here is the book in question.

The “gotcha” moment was screengrabbed by New Scotland.

Nothing quite as satisfying as seeing a mansplainer derailed.

Here are a few things people have said about it.

Chris Boyd had a message for @Hawkleton.

He’ll be on the board in no time.

