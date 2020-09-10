The guy weighing in on the Good Friday Agreement wins Mansplainer of the Week™

As the UK government openly attempts to break international law in its bid to ignore an existing treaty with the EU, Sinn Féin’s adviser, Siobhán Fenton commented on the widely condemned move.

The Conservatives have been told time and time again about the importance of the Good Friday Agreement and the fragility of our post-conflict society. That they would act in such bad faith and with such shameless dishonesty shows the total contempt they have for people here https://t.co/s7r7xVvhnK — Siobhán Fenton (@SiobhanFenton) September 6, 2020

We’re not sure of the basis on which this response was made, but it was certainly a candidate for Twitter Mansplainer of the Week.

It doesn't sound like you've read the GFA. I suggest you do so. The UK internal market will not be divided to suit your brand of terrorism. — Adam Hawkins (@Hawkleton) September 7, 2020

As is so often the case, there was a massive problem with Mr Hawkins’ wild supposition.

Men on the internet telling me, author of the book ‘The Good Friday Agreement’ which is (unsurprisingly) about the Good Friday Agreement, to read the Good Friday Agreement is my favourite genre of reply guy https://t.co/S8DAhEpiCf — Siobhán Fenton (@SiobhanFenton) September 7, 2020

I think the word we’re looking for is “BOOM”.

In fact, here is the book in question.

It doesn't sound like you've read … pic.twitter.com/ggafiELghu — The Grim Honker (@DeathOfGeese) September 7, 2020

The “gotcha” moment was screengrabbed by New Scotland.

Best ever put down ? pic.twitter.com/BW9giHlwm5 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿New Scotland (@art_iculate) September 9, 2020

Nothing quite as satisfying as seeing a mansplainer derailed.

Here are a few things people have said about it.

This is a thing of majesty https://t.co/Z2xUSGo4aR — Russell Merryman (@merryarty) September 9, 2020

I do love a Twitter berk ‘smack down’ https://t.co/TANRZMjhP9 — Chris Woodhams (@Cafeteria_Chris) September 10, 2020

In certain quarters I believe this is referred to as “the confidence of a mediocre white man” — RaginAye?* (@RaginAye) September 9, 2020

Chris Boyd had a message for @Hawkleton.

i'm the ceo of embarrassment, you're hired — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) September 7, 2020

He’ll be on the board in no time.

