Covidiot of the day got entirely the responses they deserved

There is SOOOOOO much more where this came from …’ says OhNoEh over on Reddit.

Congratulations – you win covidiot of the day.

And our favourite 3 things people said about it.

‘It is also an anagram for SMAK which is pretty close to what these people need.’ coldgator ‘Also KASM, which is what you’ll find if you peek inside their heads where their brain should be. LEARN TO READ THE SIGNS’ Version_Two ‘I’ve known it as MASK, but it means:

Mental health

Assessment

Soon,

Karen’

rah_rah_amunrah_

READ MORE

This ‘breathable’ face mask (and the reviews) take ‘covidiot’ to a whole new level

Source Reddit u/OhNoEh