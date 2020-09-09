‘This 30 seconds is enough to justify 10 years of The One Show’

People are loving this clip from BBC1’s The One Show (stick with us).

It’s Dr Xand van Tulleken, who you may know from BBC kids’ show Operation Ouch! or maybe Channel 4’s How To Lose Weight Well.

He’s also an occasional guest on The One Show and last night this happened. Wait for it, wait for it …

Boom.

Up there with our all-time favourite One Show moment.

Source Twitter @BrexistentialC