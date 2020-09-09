People are loving this clip from BBC1’s The One Show (stick with us).

It’s Dr Xand van Tulleken, who you may know from BBC kids’ show Operation Ouch! or maybe Channel 4’s How To Lose Weight Well.

He’s also an occasional guest on The One Show and last night this happened. Wait for it, wait for it …

Boom.

This is absolutely the best thing I’ve seen all day. Brilliant delivery. — David Henderson 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 (@davidlee1980) September 8, 2020

Slipped in seamlessly, just wonderful. — Barbara Urbanowicz 3.5%🇵🇱🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@urbanbarb) September 8, 2020

This 30 seconds is enough to justify 10 years of The One Show. https://t.co/MvuZlwIQS5 — Russ (@RussInCheshire) September 8, 2020

Up there with our all-time favourite One Show moment.

Mel Brooks was on The One Show and FINALLY said what everyone wants to say about being a guest on The One Show. pic.twitter.com/SjmEdNaVJT — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) September 27, 2017

Source Twitter @BrexistentialC