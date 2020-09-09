This supercut of Boris Johnson praising the Brexit deal is now super awkward

In light of Boris Johnson savaging the UK’s withdrawal agreement with the EU, New European columnist James Ball has shared this supercut – not a spelling error – of the Prime Minister, compiled by @AndrejNkv, praising the deal to the hilt.

Cringe at your leisure.

In short …

At least he’s not overseeing the country breaking any laws to get out of the deal. Oh!

Source AndrejNkv Image Screengrab