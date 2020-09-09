This supercut of Boris Johnson praising the Brexit deal is now super awkward

In light of Boris Johnson savaging the UK’s withdrawal agreement with the EU, New European columnist James Ball has shared this supercut – not a spelling error – of the Prime Minister, compiled by @AndrejNkv, praising the deal to the hilt.

Cringe at your leisure.

Just a 2:07 super cut of Boris Johnson saying how absolutely fantastic the withdrawal agreement is. pic.twitter.com/fllZTz9UwO

In short …

This 2 minute video hangs Boris Johnson's stance on the Withdrawal Agreement by his own words.

Either he was lying many, many, many, many times then… or he's lying now. https://t.co/eA21a7zi5w

— Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) September 8, 2020