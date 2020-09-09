This supercut of Boris Johnson praising the Brexit deal is now super awkward
In light of Boris Johnson savaging the UK’s withdrawal agreement with the EU, New European columnist James Ball has shared this supercut – not a spelling error – of the Prime Minister, compiled by @AndrejNkv, praising the deal to the hilt.
Cringe at your leisure.
Just a 2:07 super cut of Boris Johnson saying how absolutely fantastic the withdrawal agreement is. pic.twitter.com/fllZTz9UwO
— James Ball (@jamesrbuk) September 8, 2020
In short …
This 2 minute video hangs Boris Johnson's stance on the Withdrawal Agreement by his own words.
Either he was lying many, many, many, many times then… or he's lying now. https://t.co/eA21a7zi5w
— Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) September 8, 2020
At least he’s not overseeing the country breaking any laws to get out of the deal. Oh!
