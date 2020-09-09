Social gatherings of more than 6 people will be banned again in England – 13 responses that say it all

The prospect of a full-scale second lockdown appeared to edge closer after the government said it was banning social gatherings of more than 6 people in England from Monday.

The law change, enforceable by police with a fine of up to £3,200, bans larger groups meeting anywhere socially indoors or out, but doesn’t apply to schools, workplaces, organised team sports, that kind of thing.

Social gatherings of more than six people to be banned by law in England from Monday, amid rise in coronavirus cases https://t.co/zOnxrsA3eo — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 8, 2020

“One of the pieces of feedback we had including from the police was that we needed the rules to be super simple so that everybody knows what they are,” said so-called health secretary att Hancock.

This government. I’m no expert, but it occurs to me that announcing a ban on public gatherings of more than six only a week after telling people to get back to schools and open-plan offices and on the same day as saying you’re going to break international law may not go well — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) September 9, 2020

so gatherings of more than six people are now illegal, but you can go to the pub maskless with five other people and breathe fifty other people's air and that's fine, and schools—where social distancing is impossible—are exempt, and two plus two equals a fucking radish — Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) September 8, 2020

Go to a train station with hundreds of people, get on the train with dozens of people, to go to an office with dozens of people, but if you dare see more than six friends or family you will be fined upwards of £100. A truly Tory dystopia. — Lewis (@ivelostlewis) September 9, 2020

So C19 is less dangerous for people in groups if they are making or spending money? Cash seems to have a strong antiviral effect. Maybe thread some elastic through a £20 note and wear that over your face? — Joel Morris (@gralefrit) September 9, 2020

a lot of big chat on here from people i KNOW don't have six friends — Joel Golby (@joelgolby) September 8, 2020

Tory guidelines for Covid19: Goose orgies are restricted to 4 people & 1 goose.

It's illegal to throw a shoe during Homes Under the Hammer.

Punching a delicious cake is forbidden!

People who know all the lyrics to Billy Joel's We Didn't Start the Fire can go backpacking in Peru — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 9, 2020

Am I the only person who sees a small contradiction between the Government's "Do not gather with more than six people!" and "Go back to work!" messages this morning. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) September 9, 2020

the government are making it so you can’t meet up in groups bigger than six but are happily reopening schools where people are put into classrooms of 30+? still fucking baffles me that anyone can defend this clueless government — inabber (@iNabber69) September 8, 2020

We need to organise the Festival of Brexit quickly. With our new social distancing rules, now is the perfect time to host an event that will only attract six people. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 9, 2020

hate to say it, but why are schools of 2000+ kids still open if six people is unsafe to gather https://t.co/FYPXreEpnQ — Eve Cornwell (@Evecornwell) September 8, 2020

now you can drive to Barnard Castle to test your eyesight but you can only have five mates on the back seat, hope that’s clear now — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 8, 2020

I guess workplaces and schools are magically immune to the virus. https://t.co/32OBNdrtAO — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) September 9, 2020

Won't someone think of the dogging community? — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) September 8, 2020

Things England can't do from Monday … Have an S Club 7 reunion

Throw Snow White a birthday party without offending a couple of people

Attend netball practice

Make an agreement under international law without breaking it pic.twitter.com/USmphiqRA5 — The Poke (@ThePoke) September 9, 2020

Remember, from Monday, if you attend a social gathering of more than 6 people you will be breaking the law. Unless you do it in a very limited and specific way. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) September 8, 2020

Stay at home go to work go to the pub you shouldn’t have gone to the pub just relax and go out no you relaxed too much get tested even if you don’t have symptoms don’t get tested if you don’t have symptoms we have run out of tests because you tried to get tested go to school no d — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) September 9, 2020

