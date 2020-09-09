Social gatherings of more than 6 people will be banned again in England – 13 responses that say it all

The prospect of a full-scale second lockdown appeared to edge closer after the government said it was banning social gatherings of more than 6 people in England from Monday.

The law change, enforceable by police with a fine of up to £3,200, bans larger groups meeting anywhere socially indoors or out, but doesn’t apply to schools, workplaces, organised team sports, that kind of thing.

“One of the pieces of feedback we had including from the police was that we needed the rules to be super simple so that everybody knows what they are,” said so-called health secretary att Hancock.

Well, there’s simple and then there’s simple.

And here are our favourite things people said in response.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

To conclude …

And this.

And just in case anyone’s still in any doubt …

READ MORE

19 things people thought were normal because their families did them