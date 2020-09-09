People are baffled by the White House Press Secretary’s claims that Obama promised a vaccine

White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany’s trustworthiness can best be demonstrated by the fact that she described Donald Trump as the most informed person on the planet.

Kayleigh: The President does read and also consumes intelligence verbally. This President is the most informed person on the planet earth when it comes to the threats that we face pic.twitter.com/tr0e8MU0LN — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 30, 2020

With the US struggling against increasing coronavirus cases, she compared the current President to the previous incumbent.

“Wut”, indeed!

If she meant a swine flu vaccine, the Obama administration oversaw the delivery of one, so we’re still none the wiser.

Here’s how people reacted.

timelord obama has a lotta splaining to do https://t.co/0EzbB8UHxF — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 8, 2020

To cover up for their murderous failures, trump’s liars are blaming Pres Obama for not creating a vaccine for the virus which didn’t exist until years after Obama left office. https://t.co/H2LtnLjnh3 — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) September 8, 2020

Good morning, @PressSec — as you know, the coronavirus appeared in the US for the first time in 2020. Why did you just lie and say that Obama and Biden promised a vaccine? President Obama left office in January 2017. Those are facts. You are lying. https://t.co/Xg4rla39ke — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) September 8, 2020

yes, that dastardly Obama/Biden duo which failed to produce a vaccine for a virus that didn't exist yet. https://t.co/TOtRjUC2M2 — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) September 8, 2020

Obama/Biden left office in 2017, the disease is called COVID-19, do the math https://t.co/w2tH7SeUFh — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) September 8, 2020

So she is also giving credit to Obama for anticipating the pandemic several years in advance. Every sentence is a combined masterclass in self own and stupidity and deception. — Executive Order Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) September 8, 2020

It isn’t even the first time Trump fans appear to have blamed Obama for something that didn’t happen on his watch.

WH spox: "Pres. Trump tore through bureaucratic barriers …Compare that to Obama-Biden where they promised a vaccine and they vastly underperformed."

Reminds me of the poll a few years ago that showed 29% of voters in Louisiana blamed Obama on the federal mishandling of Katrina. https://t.co/WXsko9AMWW — Kenn White (@kennwhite) September 8, 2020

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab