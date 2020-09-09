People are baffled by the White House Press Secretary’s claims that Obama promised a vaccine

White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany’s trustworthiness can best be demonstrated by the fact that she described Donald Trump as the most informed person on the planet.

With the US struggling against increasing coronavirus cases, she compared the current President to the previous incumbent.

“Wut”, indeed!

If she meant a swine flu vaccine, the Obama administration oversaw the delivery of one, so we’re still none the wiser.

Here’s how people reacted.

It isn’t even the first time Trump fans appear to have blamed Obama for something that didn’t happen on his watch.

