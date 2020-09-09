People are baffled by the White House Press Secretary’s claims that Obama promised a vaccine
White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany’s trustworthiness can best be demonstrated by the fact that she described Donald Trump as the most informed person on the planet.
Kayleigh: The President does read and also consumes intelligence verbally. This President is the most informed person on the planet earth when it comes to the threats that we face pic.twitter.com/tr0e8MU0LN
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 30, 2020
With the US struggling against increasing coronavirus cases, she compared the current President to the previous incumbent.
wut pic.twitter.com/PXoQ6UFDHw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2020
“Wut”, indeed!
If she meant a swine flu vaccine, the Obama administration oversaw the delivery of one, so we’re still none the wiser.
Here’s how people reacted.
1.
“Obama Biden promised a vaccine.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qLmmDPkATw
— Jamie 😷’Grady (@JamieOGrady) September 8, 2020
2.
timelord obama has a lotta splaining to do https://t.co/0EzbB8UHxF
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 8, 2020
3.
To cover up for their murderous failures, trump’s liars are blaming Pres Obama for not creating a vaccine for the virus which didn’t exist until years after Obama left office. https://t.co/H2LtnLjnh3
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) September 8, 2020
4.
Good morning, @PressSec — as you know, the coronavirus appeared in the US for the first time in 2020. Why did you just lie and say that Obama and Biden promised a vaccine? President Obama left office in January 2017. Those are facts. You are lying. https://t.co/Xg4rla39ke
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) September 8, 2020
5.
yes, that dastardly Obama/Biden duo which failed to produce a vaccine for a virus that didn't exist yet. https://t.co/TOtRjUC2M2
— Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) September 8, 2020
6.
Obama/Biden left office in 2017, the disease is called COVID-19, do the math https://t.co/w2tH7SeUFh
— Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) September 8, 2020
7.
So she is also giving credit to Obama for anticipating the pandemic several years in advance. Every sentence is a combined masterclass in self own and stupidity and deception.
— Executive Order Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) September 8, 2020
It isn’t even the first time Trump fans appear to have blamed Obama for something that didn’t happen on his watch.
WH spox: "Pres. Trump tore through bureaucratic barriers …Compare that to Obama-Biden where they promised a vaccine and they vastly underperformed."
Reminds me of the poll a few years ago that showed 29% of voters in Louisiana blamed Obama on the federal mishandling of Katrina. https://t.co/WXsko9AMWW
— Kenn White (@kennwhite) September 8, 2020
READ MORE
Donald Trump’s Press Secretary described herself as “transparent and honest” – 15 glorious pisstakes
Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab