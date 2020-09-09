These 10 misused quotation marks give their messages a very suspicious air
Quotation marks can be used to convey somebody’s exact words, but they also serve to imply “so-called”, as in Tony Abbott, “trade expert”.
The r/SuspiciousQuotes subreddit is packed with examples of people not understanding what quotation marks are for, rendering the things they write highly suspicious.
Here are our top ten at the moment.
1. What kind of hotel is this?
2. It’s definitely real
3. That’s a bit harsh, Grandma
4. How old is the pizza, then?
5. Family secrets
6. Family secrets – part 2
7. Defund the “Professional Law Enforcement”
8. Wait – is it a bucket?
9. Please do not pretend to use the hand sanitiser
10. Totally clear
Bonus: “You’re welcome!”
READ MORE
13 times misused quotation marks made things funnier (and sometimes scarier) than strictly necessary
Source r/SuspiciousQuotes Image r/SuspiciousQuotes, kellysikkema on Unsplash