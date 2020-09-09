Matt Hancock’s been defending Tony Abbott to Kay Burley again and it’s even worse than last time

You might remember a little while ago health secretary Matt Hancock went viral with his attempts to justify the government’s decision to hire former Australian PM (and homophobe and misogynist) Tony Abbott as a trade envoy.

Well he’s been back on the Sky News breakfast show so naturally Burley asked him about it again. And it went even worse than last time.

Health Sec, @MattHancock: “Tony Abbott’s sister, who is herself homosexual, said those accusations are wrong.” “What about the former Australian PM who said he was a misogynist, should we listen to her?”@MattHancock: “Well I’m not that close to Aus politics”.#KayBurley JJ pic.twitter.com/2w0ljcNITU — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 9, 2020

And these are our 4 favourites things people said about that.

Round two of this is arguably even more catastrophic for Hancock than round one. https://t.co/B3XY3LWHbV — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 9, 2020

I'd happily watch a daily series in which Kay Burley quizzes an uncomfortable-looking Matt Hancock about moral contradictions. https://t.co/1In4k9ED7R — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) September 9, 2020

The way he petulantly smirks when behaving in such an incompetent and immoral manner is quite something pic.twitter.com/hpEpUNL5JY — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 9, 2020

Fucking hell. ‘Car crash’ really doesn’t do this justice. This is a multiple vehicle pileup resulting in the closure of a four-junction stretch of the M25 in both directions. But with added weird, creepy laughter. My toes may never uncurl.pic.twitter.com/PwQcxlzp6h — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 9, 2020

Source @KayBurley