10 of the funniest coronavirus tweets we’ve seen today

With coronavirus cases on a steep rise in England, the government has announced stricter rules about socialising, to come in from Monday, meaning no more than six people can assemble indoors or out apart from in specific circumstances.

The “second lockdown” is just one pandemic topic on people’s minds.

1.

“They promised there wouldn’t be a second lockdown” pic.twitter.com/HGyqeOcr0w — Parker (@panoparker) September 9, 2020

2.

I can't believe the government's plan of keeping cases down by telling us to go back to work and eat at restaurants as much as possible hasn't worked. https://t.co/VxQaPS3XYM — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) September 7, 2020

3.

I haven't relaxed since about 2003, so none of this is on me. pic.twitter.com/igK497CbpD — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) September 9, 2020

4.

U.K. Government reveal updated lockdown restrictions pic.twitter.com/TlcW6n9aUB — Cheish (@TheCheish) September 6, 2020

5.

My wife caught me looking at the most disgusting thing ever on the internet last night.

My Just Eat order history. #lockdown #eating #Covid_19 — Ben Turner Comedian (@benturnercomedy) September 4, 2020

6.

The way things are going the only reason we will be allowed to go abroad will be for a COVID-19 test. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) September 8, 2020

7.

every comedian doing their first in-person gig after lockdown pic.twitter.com/PsZ6T9oLS6 — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) September 3, 2020

8.

Those driving around Durham testing their eyesight however are unaffected. https://t.co/0MTe67mFOV — Paul (@bingowings14) September 9, 2020

9.

Banksy strikes again pic.twitter.com/HMYNN3rP9K — mnrrntt2 and 40 others (@mnrrntt) September 7, 2020

10.

Government adds seven Greek islands to UK quarantine list, which can be relaxed on an individual basis depending on where Stanley Johnson is staying at the time. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 8, 2020

