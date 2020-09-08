Who is the real choosing beggar in this “bartender edition”?

Over on Reddit, u/mikerockitjones has shared this pub notice board from The Pit Bar in Florida, which tells a tacit story of a bartender at the end of their tether.

Most people weren’t on board with the spirit of the sign.

Yep, that bar is assuming a bit too much and generalizing. I certainly wouldn’t be going there after seeing this, even if I was going to.

banjowashisnameo

Yeah, I’m THAT guy that prefers to not drink watered down bourbon.

TheSpatulaOfLove

Seriously how pretentious is this? “Make it a double” In what world does that translate to “I want more free alcohol because I’m a choosing beggar”.

TravelDude14

That sign screams douchebag bartenders. Especially because tall, double and rocks are super common ways to order drinks.

Smoo930

Someone called u/shescryingnow had experience …and advice for bartenders.

“I tended bar years ago and I usually drank most of my liquor straight. I also 100% did not judge people on most of these things (and this was kind of a pretentious gastropub) — the last two were the only ones that made roll my eyes out of my head. Also, if someone says make it strong, they usually want something like a double with less mix, or something like less mix period because they don’t want it super sweet and/or they actually like the taste of booze. There’s this fun thing you can do called “talk to the customer.” Even if you call it “mixology” this shit isn’t rocket science.”

In conclusion …

I assume the choosing beggar is the bar here. I’m sorry for bothering you by making drink requests at a bar.

GetsGold

