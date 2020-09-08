This German grammar book from 1913 really isn’t messing around

We’re grateful to Miranda Jewess – @mirandajewess on Twitter – for sharing this important discovery, a German grammar book from 1913 which, it’s fair to say, really isn’t messing around.

It went viral because, well, have a read for yourself.

1.

I have just found the best book in the whole world. It is a German grammar book from 1913. Stick with me… A THREAD pic.twitter.com/z3brpD8Wpz — Miranda Jewess (@mirandajewess) September 7, 2020

2.

Children are introduced to the harsh realities that can occur when a father remarries. pic.twitter.com/luJcD5KoPb — Miranda Jewess (@mirandajewess) September 7, 2020

The Teutonic virtue of knowing that sometimes one can be TOO happy. Risky business. pic.twitter.com/2zsPl6AS3j — Miranda Jewess (@mirandajewess) September 7, 2020

The dangers of being too French. Especially when German. pic.twitter.com/8oH7WfjdcI — Miranda Jewess (@mirandajewess) September 7, 2020

1913 was a different time. Pre-Habitat. pic.twitter.com/1wlc9XZfiL — Miranda Jewess (@mirandajewess) September 7, 2020

Wolves have standing in the legal system. pic.twitter.com/k2MO7jVVBn — Miranda Jewess (@mirandajewess) September 7, 2020

No ‘yeah, hopefully I can make it to your party’ for the Germans: pic.twitter.com/Ei0Uyqdh3G — Miranda Jewess (@mirandajewess) September 7, 2020

Put this on my tombstone. pic.twitter.com/hmh6NCjDwQ — Miranda Jewess (@mirandajewess) September 7, 2020

And of course. More death. Never forget that you will die. Probably quite soon. pic.twitter.com/HaUAH4xHws — Miranda Jewess (@mirandajewess) September 7, 2020

And it got people sharing similar examples (and not just German).

It is with a heavy heart that I must report that German textbooks are still at it in 1973. pic.twitter.com/aYTsiNkhbK — edna st vincent mêlée (@vauvauvau) September 7, 2020

And I thought my Duolingo German was quite bleak! pic.twitter.com/kCMjhqjXIp — Ruth Grady (@RuthieGr) September 7, 2020

I took German in college in the early 2000’s and the first big vocab word we learned was “Arbeitslos” or “unemployed” and the first few chapters of our story txt was about a family where the father had lost his job and had to move the family to another city for a lower paying job — John Kelly (@JohnAKelly) September 7, 2020

My German textbook contained the metaphysical essence of German nutrition: "Alles hat Eine Ende, aber ein Wurst hat zwei." (Everything has an end, but a sausage has two) — Chris Lynn (@chris30068) September 7, 2020

And not just in German …

My sister and I found a Dutch phrasebook from the 1970s that had phrases like, “I need to see the doctor regarding an intimate complaint”, and “Excuse me, officer, this man is following me” — C.A. Steed (@CazASteed) September 7, 2020

And there was a PS after it went so viral …

In response to how my notifications have blown up: pic.twitter.com/RJ4vc4CgUG — Miranda Jewess (@mirandajewess) September 8, 2020

Source @mirandajewess