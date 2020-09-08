A BBC reporter shared the abuse she gets from conspiracy theorists and it’s a grim but important read

Marianna Spring is the BBC’s specialist disinformation reporter proactively countering conspiracy theories and the like on social media and elsewhere.

And she went on Twitter to share some of the abuse she was sent over the course of a single weekend and it makes for a very grim but important read.

Here’s a thread rating the wave of abuse I’ve received this weekend! As the BBC’s specialist disinformation reporter, I expect nasty stuff from conspiracy theorists. But it shouldn’t be the norm – which I want to highlight. 1️⃣ 9/10 – gets pedo in early and ends with threat. pic.twitter.com/OUIAuNOl7j — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) September 7, 2020

2️⃣ 8/10 – DM to my private Instagram. I tend not to respond to abuse, but brilliant reference to Come Dine With Me that I just couldn’t ignore. Good use of hell imagery. Just in case you fancy rewatching this gem: https://t.co/hRqskYjBNS pic.twitter.com/ThOL1z8eY7 — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) September 7, 2020

3️⃣ 6/10 – another Instagram DM. Gets straight to the point with a threat I have to report. Keeping me on my toes on a Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/ZZtsVEtSDv — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) September 7, 2020

4️⃣ 5/10 – Anti-BBC stuff is generally less personally offensive, but still not ideal. Appreciate the ‘Have a good day’ the end. He’s obviously got manners. pic.twitter.com/0dpv1RoepU — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) September 7, 2020

5️⃣ 6/10 – Not very original and highly offensive nazi comparisons. This person sent me over 15 emails in the space of 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/3mhN7u5dkD — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) September 7, 2020

6️⃣ 10/10 – Account with medium-size Twitter following puts clip of me (young female BBC reporter) on YouTube. It encourages conspiracy theorists to send me targeted harassment. pic.twitter.com/qgpwGZVffv — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) September 7, 2020

7️⃣ 7/10 – Healthy dose of misogyny. Going for the “silly little girl” angle – slightly preferred over my regular ”you’re Satan’s whore”. pic.twitter.com/8AZoiYPtlc — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) September 7, 2020

8️⃣ 4/10 – accusing me of child abuse in disgusting messages that I’ve now flagged to this man’s employer! pic.twitter.com/5QfPagHCpf — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) September 7, 2020

The irony of all this is that as well as disinformation, I also cover hate speech and abuse online. A combination of radicalisation by conspiracy theories, the disinhibition effect of being on social media, my beat and gender has resulted in a fair high level of abuse. — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) September 7, 2020

I wonder whether any of these people would be like Alan. He apologised for abusive, racist comments he directed at Gina Miller on social media in a report I did earlier this year. If you’re a troll (or not) – have a watch!https://t.co/KYLQHcjiN0 — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) September 7, 2020

So many journalists, public figures and influencers receive horrible abuse online – far more than me! Especially reporters covering disinfo. Criticism of those with a profile is totally legitimate, but abuse and harassment online is not. It shouldn’t be normalised. — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) September 7, 2020

I really love my job and public service is at the heart of my reporting – so I’ll put up with this regardless! But social media sites must do more to curb abuse, especially since it risks spilling into the real world. — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) September 7, 2020

Those sending abuse often focus on balance. When covering disinformation, it’s not a question of giving time to false, unfounded claims and conspiracy theories that do harm. It’s about reporting on facts, the sources of disinfo and understanding those taken in by it! — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) September 8, 2020

Here are just a few of the things people had to say about the thread.

You’re doing an outstanding job. Excellent journalism always makes enemies. Some people don’t like hearing the truth. https://t.co/Jjp2IlczhS — Jeremy Bowen (@BowenBBC) September 8, 2020

Well done for highlighting all this. There’s a lot of crap out there perpetuated by scum swimming in a sewer of disinformation and lies. You bring them to book which is why you’re targeted! You’re clearly having an effect. Keep doing what you’re doing. https://t.co/VrLQChtVRE — Clive Myrie (@CliveMyrieBBC) September 8, 2020

. @mariannaspring is a brilliant reporter, on a beat that has never been more important. https://t.co/XpprT9konJ — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) September 7, 2020

This woman is phenomenal – she's not only a brilliant journalist and communicator, clear and well informed, she also deals with this sort of sh*t with incredible dignity. But she shouldn't have to. https://t.co/rCrRcfVgLL — Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) September 8, 2020

Imagine having to wade through these knuckle-dragging orcs on your timeline every day? Many do. My respect, Marianna. https://t.co/NujIBz99OA — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) September 7, 2020

And here’s what she had to say in response.

I really appreciate all of the lovely messages! It’s so brilliant doing this job – I just don’t think daily harassment should be normalised. Criticism welcome, but not threats and abuse – or encouraging followers to send me nasty messages. — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) September 8, 2020

And you can follow @mariannaspring on Twitter here.



