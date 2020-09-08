The government admitted its new Brexit bill breaks international law and everyone made the same joke

The government has admitted that a new bill changing the UK’s Brexit deal with the EU will ‘break International law’.

Despite telling everyone what a great deal it was when he did it, Boris Johnson now wants to trash it, specially the special Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.

And here is Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis confirming to the House of Commons that this ‘does break international law in a very specific and limited way’.

And everyone made the same joke.

Well, not everyone. Some people were also saying this.

To conclude …

And this.

READ MORE

“Brexit deal never made sense” says Boris Johnson – 12 oven-ready comebacks

Source @AdamJSchwarz