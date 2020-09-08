The government admitted its new Brexit bill breaks international law and everyone made the same joke

The government has admitted that a new bill changing the UK’s Brexit deal with the EU will ‘break International law’.

Despite telling everyone what a great deal it was when he did it, Boris Johnson now wants to trash it, specially the special Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.

And here is Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis confirming to the House of Commons that this ‘does break international law in a very specific and limited way’.

🚨 Brandon Lewis confirms the Government will break international law on EU Withdrawal Deal: "Yes, this does break international law in a very specific and limited way". pic.twitter.com/6B8pU5M2cH — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) September 8, 2020

And everyone made the same joke.

"I shot the sheriff – and I shot the deputy in a very specific and limited way." https://t.co/y30QoPuQdN — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) September 8, 2020

Killer: Yes, I did slaughter all those people, but in a very specific and limited way. Rebus: Fair enough then, off you go. https://t.co/Gl06yKFmtx — Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) September 8, 2020

I held him under the water but only in a very specific and limited way. It was just his head, and only for half an hour. His feet didn’t even get wet. — From The Book Nook (@from_nook) September 8, 2020

I break into my neighbours' homes and steal ONLY their breakfast cereals, which breaks the law in a very specific and limited way, so it's fine https://t.co/hKLV1io8sb — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) September 8, 2020

Try using that in Court🤣🤣

I know I was doing 200mph on the M1 but only in one lane, your honour 🤣🤣🤣 — Ian Gay (@RealBristolBoy) September 8, 2020

‘Only in one lane, and in a tightly defined and specific way’. 😬😜 — Karen Julia Weddings (@KarenJuliaPhoto) September 8, 2020

I remember when I once bought a bag of Es in a very specific and limited way. https://t.co/ICatpZbNEI — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) September 8, 2020

I was crossing the channel in a dinghy but only in a very specific and limited way. — Ϻıchæl 🍻 ᴯᴿᴵᴺᴳᴏɴᵀᴴᴱᴃᴇᴇʀ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇸🇪🇨🇦 (@bringonthebeer) September 8, 2020

Off to steal some stuff from the cornershop in a very limited and specific way — Henry Mance (@henrymance) September 8, 2020

'Ah yes I did do some murders but it was only a handful of people and I did it with very environmentally friendly methods.' https://t.co/nQYdPRcThV — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 8, 2020

I was speeding officer but only in a very specific and limited way Otherwise known as the Barnard Castle eye test defence strategy — Mark Duffell (@markcduffell) September 8, 2020

'No, officer, I didn't steal the car – I stole the accelerator pedal. The rest of the car came wilingly when I pressed the pedal down' https://t.co/FJryHnzMZ1 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 8, 2020

Every defence lawyer in the land will now be quoting “Brandon’s law” , “yes my client did rob that bank but only in a very specific and limited way”

We are becoming a laughing stock https://t.co/AFRwkMt1MM — Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) September 8, 2020

Well, not everyone. Some people were also saying this.

This is one of the most dreadful things I can remember a minister saying at the despatch box. https://t.co/jFLQ6u5nMA — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 8, 2020

"We are only breaking international law in a specific way to get something we want. We will never do it in other situations to get something we want." https://t.co/TLNZWAugIq — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) September 8, 2020

Hey @BrandonLewis thanks for the follow. Can you resign please? You're a disgrace. Cheers! https://t.co/RxFhUdaMqY — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 8, 2020

"Breaking international law is very much like making love to a beautiful woman…" pic.twitter.com/IbMIAZn1fH — Ian Martin (@IanMartin) September 8, 2020

Hello @Keir_Starmer : You are a lawyer, right? I have a case for you. https://t.co/SwbdoZzfG6 — Taru (@taru_sisko) September 8, 2020

Remember kids, the government says you’re OK to break the law, so long as it’s in a specific and limited way…pic.twitter.com/Fri5gwWMsp — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 8, 2020

To conclude …

1740: Britannia rules the waves.

2020: Britannia waives the rules. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) September 8, 2020

And this.

You know who stops governments breaking the law in a very specific and limited way? Activist Lawyers. This is why they’re coming for us. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) September 8, 2020

READ MORE

“Brexit deal never made sense” says Boris Johnson – 12 oven-ready comebacks

Source @AdamJSchwarz