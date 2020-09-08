Nadine Dorries said no-one predicted Covid-19 would be over by Christmas and it’s a glorious self-own

Conservative MP and health minister Nadine Dorries has been on Twitter to deny anyone in the government ever said that the Covid-19 crisis would be over by Christmas.

She sprang into action after former journalist @Steve_hawkes said this about suggestions that the public was being ‘too relaxed’ about the pandemic.

Public “too relaxed” about Covid? They were told to shop, take a summer holiday and that it would be over by Xmas https://t.co/cVSGyUHmmM — Steve Hawkes (@steve_hawkes) September 7, 2020

Cue Dorries!

Except, er, the great @JimMFelton had something to say about that …

Owned.

Hello, is that the Twitter Police? I’d like to report Nadine Dorries has just been owned by James Felton. — tuttingeyerollanov (@tuttingeyeroll) September 8, 2020

Blond chap, stutters a bit, oily grin? pic.twitter.com/JhSf74mRiN — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) September 8, 2020

“Boris Johnson, the guy responsible for coordinating our response to Covid-19, doesn’t know shit about Covid-19.” – Nadine Dorries https://t.co/6yyk6C7Gti — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 8, 2020

Bit awkward when it was your boss who said it… pic.twitter.com/9O8wYGQdJC — Nathanael Kent (@nathanaelkent) September 8, 2020

