Nadine Dorries said no-one predicted Covid-19 would be over by Christmas and it’s a glorious self-own
Conservative MP and health minister Nadine Dorries has been on Twitter to deny anyone in the government ever said that the Covid-19 crisis would be over by Christmas.
She sprang into action after former journalist @Steve_hawkes said this about suggestions that the public was being ‘too relaxed’ about the pandemic.
Public “too relaxed” about Covid? They were told to shop, take a summer holiday and that it would be over by Xmas https://t.co/cVSGyUHmmM
Except, er, the great @JimMFelton had something to say about that …
Blond chap, stutters a bit, oily grin? pic.twitter.com/JhSf74mRiN
“Boris Johnson, the guy responsible for coordinating our response to Covid-19, doesn’t know shit about Covid-19.”
Bit awkward when it was your boss who said it… pic.twitter.com/9O8wYGQdJC
