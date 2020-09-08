Nadine Dorries said no-one predicted Covid-19 would be over by Christmas and it’s a glorious self-own

Conservative MP and health minister Nadine Dorries has been on Twitter to deny anyone in the government ever said that the Covid-19 crisis would be over by Christmas.

She sprang into action after former journalist @Steve_hawkes said this about suggestions that the public was being ‘too relaxed’ about the pandemic.

Cue Dorries!

Except, er, the great @JimMFelton had something to say about that …

Owned.

READ MORE

Nadine Dorries bigged up Boris Johnson and this takedown was just ruthless

Source @JimMFelton Image screengrab