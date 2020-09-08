Member of the “speak English” brigade not great at English – Episode 4,799

Oklahoma City has enough Spanish-speaking residents that important notices are written in that language as well as English.

It has been particularly useful when making sure that everyone completely understands the rules around avoiding Covid-19 – an aim the UK government might like to adopt.

Unfortunately, not everybody is happy with the arrangement.

Reddit user beerbellybegone shared this screenshot of a bigoted comment – complete with inbuilt irony.

Erm …what?

When in Rome – wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

