Chico the parrot’s amazing Beyoncé impression is a feather in his cap

Meet Chico, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park’s very talented parrot. Many parrots can talk, but Chico goes one better – and it has to be heard to be believed.

We’ve all heard less impressive singing on the X Factor – other talent shows are available.

His former owner, Julie Gregory, filled everyone in on the bird’s wider repertoire.

“Chico was mine I taught him, if I were a boy by Beyonce, poker face by lady gaga, firework by katy perry and you drive me crazy by gnarls barkley love he is so happy he is singing his songs.”

When the park shared the clip of Chico, it went viral, being featured on This Morning, as well as news outlets such as the BBC, CBC in Canada, ABC in Australia and several stations across the US.

He even has his own Instagram account now – making him possibly the world’s first parrot influencer.

Here are a few things the internet has had to say about Birdyoncé. Shut up – we know.

And the Grammy Awards for 2021 goes to CHICO

Parrot Sings Beyonce's: 'If I Were A Boy'!@istanbul_mu pic.twitter.com/eTzVmU9RvA — .. ᴡɪᴛʜᴏᴜᴛ ᴍᴀʟɪᴄᴇ ɪɴ ʟᴀɴᴅ (@oman170490) September 3, 2020

“Omfg.. He’s got her tone omfg”

Matthew Summer-Lee Hickman

“@beyonce got competition!”

itsatimocracy83

We look forward to Chico’s next video – ‘If you like it then you should have put a wing on it’. No, YOU shut up!

