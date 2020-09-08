“Brexit deal never made sense” says Boris Johnson – 12 oven-ready comebacks
Hot on the heals of telling us that a no-deal Brexit would be good for the country, Boris Johnson has voiced his reason for wanting to trash the agreement he signed in January.
Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Brexit deal never made sense, PM to tell EU”#TomorrowsPapersToday
Read more: https://t.co/tjRohk5Cj5 pic.twitter.com/c122VvaTmX
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 7, 2020
But ….but …
We’ve got the deal. It’s oven ready. Vote Conservative tomorrow to get Brexit done 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/PI31ii5V6k
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 11, 2019
To be fair, a lot of people said it didn’t make sense at the time, but the words “Project” and “Fear” were bandied about.
The Telegraph’s front page didn’t get people talking – they were already doing that – but it focused their minds.
1.
“Wait until I get my hands on the fucking moron who negotiated it” he added pic.twitter.com/a4Gs8EgT8Q
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 7, 2020
2.
"You know chums, read a certain way this Withdrawal Agreement thing could almost put an EU customs border inside the ol' United Kingdom." https://t.co/NxiIydKeMm
— Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) September 7, 2020
3.
this is weapons grade revisionism pic.twitter.com/wXnrMyYZmO
— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 7, 2020
4.
Tl;dr "I lied to everyone" https://t.co/DVeXLCQ2Lf
— Steve Peers (@StevePeers) September 7, 2020
5.
I always thought there was something stupid about the deal that I agreed, signed, swore was was oven ready and won an election on. pic.twitter.com/LrwxpPQDaX
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 7, 2020
6.
Anyone would think our PM and his cabinet were lying weasels.
#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NWmJ1JwHhi
— Mike Cameron 🖋 (@mikercameron) September 7, 2020
7.
‘We’ve entered into a legally binding international agreement by mistake’ https://t.co/o1zHh1V9Bw pic.twitter.com/yGSH5sToAk
— JPCampbellBiz – Wash your hands keep your distance (@JP_Biz) September 7, 2020