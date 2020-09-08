“Brexit deal never made sense” says Boris Johnson – 12 oven-ready comebacks

Hot on the heals of telling us that a no-deal Brexit would be good for the country, Boris Johnson has voiced his reason for wanting to trash the agreement he signed in January.

But ….but …

To be fair, a lot of people said it didn’t make sense at the time, but the words “Project” and “Fear” were bandied about.

The Telegraph’s front page didn’t get people talking – they were already doing that – but it focused their minds.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2