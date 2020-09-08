“Brexit deal never made sense” says Boris Johnson – 12 oven-ready comebacks

Hot on the heals of telling us that a no-deal Brexit would be good for the country, Boris Johnson has voiced his reason for wanting to trash the agreement he signed in January.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Brexit deal never made sense, PM to tell EU”#TomorrowsPapersToday Read more: https://t.co/tjRohk5Cj5 pic.twitter.com/c122VvaTmX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 7, 2020

But ….but …

We’ve got the deal. It’s oven ready. Vote Conservative tomorrow to get Brexit done 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/PI31ii5V6k — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 11, 2019

To be fair, a lot of people said it didn’t make sense at the time, but the words “Project” and “Fear” were bandied about.

The Telegraph’s front page didn’t get people talking – they were already doing that – but it focused their minds.

“Wait until I get my hands on the fucking moron who negotiated it” he added pic.twitter.com/a4Gs8EgT8Q — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 7, 2020

"You know chums, read a certain way this Withdrawal Agreement thing could almost put an EU customs border inside the ol' United Kingdom." https://t.co/NxiIydKeMm — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) September 7, 2020

this is weapons grade revisionism pic.twitter.com/wXnrMyYZmO — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 7, 2020

I always thought there was something stupid about the deal that I agreed, signed, swore was was oven ready and won an election on. pic.twitter.com/LrwxpPQDaX — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 7, 2020

Anyone would think our PM and his cabinet were lying weasels. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NWmJ1JwHhi — Mike Cameron 🖋 (@mikercameron) September 7, 2020

