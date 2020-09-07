Matt Hancock issued a warning about a spike in UK coronavirus cases – 9 sick burns

The number of positive results of coronavirus tests has been growing in recent weeks, with some dismissing it as merely an inevitable upshot of more testing.

However, the last few days saw a large enough jump for a concerned Matt Hancock to make absolutely no policy changes whatsoever – but he did issue a warning.

"The rise is predominantly amongst younger people" Health Secretary Matt Hancock addresses sharp rise in number of UK coronavirus cases and reminds people to keep following social distancing measures to protect family and friendshttps://t.co/uLQqvqID7d pic.twitter.com/5kQkUaYeNA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 6, 2020

Twitter was on hand to put things into perspective.

today in no.10 Government communications: "everyone needs to get back to work now the kids are back at woah jesus hell Covid case numbers are going crazy everyone get the fuck home" 🙄 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 6, 2020

If only it were that simple. Here’s what other people thought of it all.

1.

We have just recorded the highest number of new Covid cases since 24 May – this calls for drastic and urgent action. From tomorrow we will massively step up our vilification of climate protestors and people in dinghies. https://t.co/xSP3LFvuE0 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 6, 2020

2.

Huh turns out “stay home save lives” was a better policy than “GET BACK TO WORK YOU CUNTS DON’T YOU CARE ABOUT PRET” https://t.co/eLIGUPlKCw — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 6, 2020

3.

Stay home. Don't stay home. Get back to the office. Get out of the office. Save the economy. Don't save the economy. Save the NHS. Stay away from the office. Wear a mask. Eat your mask. EAT YOUR MASK https://t.co/R6uXaHg9Iq — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) September 6, 2020

4.

GO TO FUCKING PRET AND STAY AWAY FROM GRANDMA ALRIGHT IT’S NOT FUCKING DIFFICULT IS IT https://t.co/hSWJaALlLb — Tom Peck (@tompeck) September 6, 2020

5.

The rise in the number of #coronavirus cases seen today is concerning It's vital that everyone follows the guidelines & remembers: Er… stay alive… control your home… save Dominic… — Parody Matt Hancock (@ParodyHancock) September 6, 2020

6.

Predominantly among younger people? Like, say, the younger people they’re trying to bully back into city centre offices so their donors don’t lose money on their property portfolios? Those younger people, @MattHancock? https://t.co/kQ9oH8ji3L — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 6, 2020

7.

End the weekend on a high. https://t.co/MwANC5bV16 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 6, 2020

8.

Turns out: if you demand the working age population return to work, working age people get the virus. https://t.co/DqiAWdfrp8 — Sinan Kose (@TheSinanKose) September 6, 2020

9.

Preview of the Cabinet Briefing Room tomorrow morning: https://t.co/6vZgVh8NXg pic.twitter.com/tTcMxBpRfr — Gordon Brown's Biscuit (@BrownsBiscuit) September 6, 2020

To sum up.

"We've told people to go back to work, school and university. We've opened up shops, bars and restaurants and encouraged people to visit them. We cannot fathom why cases of Covid are rocketing but it must be something to do with washing hands" https://t.co/t78N1oN5UG — ❓🦎 (@curiousiguana) September 6, 2020

That must be it.

