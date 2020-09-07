Matt Hancock issued a warning about a spike in UK coronavirus cases – 9 sick burns

The number of positive results of coronavirus tests has been growing in recent weeks, with some dismissing it as merely an inevitable upshot of more testing.

However, the last few days saw a large enough jump for a concerned Matt Hancock to make absolutely no policy changes whatsoever – but he did issue a warning.

Twitter was on hand to put things into perspective.

If only it were that simple. Here’s what other people thought of it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To sum up.

That must be it.

READ MORE

9 scathing responses to Matt Hancock’s claim that there’s little coronavirus transmission in offices

Source BBC Image @unitednations on Unsplash