Simply 13 very funny fashion fails to make your day better

Some of these unfortunate fashion fails probably seemed like a good idea at the time. Like at the planning stage, for example.

Others were just never a good idea, ever, as highlighted by the good people of BoredPanda (you can find a whole load more here).

And before you ask, we’re using the word ‘fashion’ in its widest sense …

1. ‘My Mother-In-Law Made All The Men In Our Family A Pair Of These Sleep Pants For Christmas’

(via Reddit)

2. ‘I Thought She Was Wearing A Black Dress And Hands On Her Hips’

(via Reddit)

3. ‘The good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20% too large’

(via Twitter)

4. ‘Same energy’

(via Twitter)

5. ‘I Wonder What The Thought Process Here Was’

(via Reddit)

6. ‘Literally Being Held By A Thread’

(via Reddit)

7. ‘She either has a tiny body or a very big head’

(via Twitter)

8. ‘Well, it’s one way of keeping your kids dry in the rain’

(via Reddit)

9. ‘My nephews new t-shirt with a newly designed solar system’

(via Reddit)

10. ‘Peo Peo Are Ple Ple’

(via Reddit)

11. ‘It’s the pits’

(via Reddit)

12. ‘Because every woman wants to look like she had a period accident’

(via Reddit)

13. ‘Cowboy boot trainers’

(via Reddit)

READ MORE

Simply 13 hilariously bad design fails that will have you facepalming into next week

Source BoredPanda