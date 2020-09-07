Richard Madeley says we’re being duped into thinking Covid-19 is worse than it is – 16 favourite reactions

It’s been quite a time for celebrity Covid-19 experts recently, with these examples deserving a special mention:

But it was another tweet from Denise Welch that got Richard Madeley trending for most of the weekend, due to a week-old Express column.

People were a tad sceptical about Richard Madeley’s qualifications to make such a judgement – or any of the other celebrities pushing the same agenda.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2