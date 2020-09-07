Richard Madeley says we’re being duped into thinking Covid-19 is worse than it is – 16 favourite reactions

It’s been quite a time for celebrity Covid-19 experts recently, with these examples deserving a special mention:

Matt Le Tissier is openly laughing at someone who rightly raises concerns about him using the Holocaust to justify his views on COVID. He is a @SouthamptonFC ambassador and the club should remove him from this role if they have any respect pic.twitter.com/1VSXWGJyiK — Toby Westcott-White (@tobyw_w) September 4, 2020

Denise Welch – You don't catch these through close contact you moron. #SadAttentionSeeker pic.twitter.com/3gz9akjAl4 — Britgirl's Hates Brexit #FBPE (@MarieAnnUK) September 6, 2020

But it was another tweet from Denise Welch that got Richard Madeley trending for most of the weekend, due to a week-old Express column.

People were a tad sceptical about Richard Madeley’s qualifications to make such a judgement – or any of the other celebrities pushing the same agenda.

1.

Until Green Garside or Paddy McAloon have had their say on masks, I ain't taking mine off. If you wrote The King of Rock and Roll or The Word Girl, the world deserves to know whether we should wear masks or not. F*** Richard Madeley. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) September 6, 2020

2.

Ian Brown, Richard Madeley and friends. pic.twitter.com/WGpmOcPfQy — Warrington-Runcorn / Dublock (@dublock75) September 5, 2020

3.

Not that I don’t respect Professor Richard Madeley or Doctor Denise Welch… but I won’t believe the danger has passed until Gordon the Gopher calls it. — lifeintheartslane 🕯 (@life_arts_lane) September 6, 2020

4.

It's a tough one, do I go with practically every doctor on the planet or the combined intellectual might of Denise Welch and Richard Madeley.😂 — MidwichCuckoo (@MidwichCuckoo) September 5, 2020

5.

Dear every single healthcare worker & scientist on the planet: Richard Madeley & Denise Welch are on to us! Our worldwide plot to subdue humanity with a fake pandemic is unravelling. Let’s all meet at mine later to hatch our next dastardly plot for domination. MWA HA HA!! -BL — Ben Lovell (@DrBenLovell) September 6, 2020

6.

Richard Madeley is like the Jeykll and Hyde of intelligence. You either get the really bright Madeley, or the really dumb Alan Partridge version who would probably say the world is square rather than round. — Sean the Mondasian Cyberman (@WhoPotterVian) September 5, 2020

7.

Although not a TV watcher personally, I find it telling that not only a Corrie star but even Richard and Judy are weighing in on the need for basic quality control of the information being purveyed to the public. https://t.co/pW36H21NIJ — Tim Hayward (@Tim_Hayward_) August 29, 2020

8.

Oh my life, Richard Madeley’s trending now.

I’m not even going to look… *Doesn’t look* *Doesn’t look* *Looks* Kinell 🙄 — Bryan Elwick (@Elwick70) September 5, 2020

9.