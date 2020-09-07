15 times the Nextdoor app was a portal for true weirdness

If you’re not familiar with the Nextdoor app, imagine a Facebook group dedicated to your neighbourhood, where people can instantly share news or ask questions.

It’s a mine of information like this:

Because it’s obviously the mother lode of weirdness, we thought we’d take a deep dive into the subreddit r/NextDoor and this is what we found.

1. The neighbours have got an interesting wi-fi name


2. The smoking cat


3. Lost bird


4. There’s a pandemic on, people!


5. Suspicious duck alert


6. Doesn’t ring a bell


7. Wow – so fast


8. That’s one happy dog


