15 times the Nextdoor app was a portal for true weirdness

If you’re not familiar with the Nextdoor app, imagine a Facebook group dedicated to your neighbourhood, where people can instantly share news or ask questions.

It’s a mine of information like this:

For those of you without the Nextdoor app, someone in your neighborhood thinks they maybe saw a fox. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 5, 2020

I feel like we could have a whole section of Nextdoor comments just for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/bG4E5wAuMu — Joel Edelman (@JoelsHitShow) September 4, 2020

Contributing to NextDoor pic.twitter.com/9z4lSfmsq1 — Mike Uppity (@jacobchop) September 5, 2020

Because it’s obviously the mother lode of weirdness, we thought we’d take a deep dive into the subreddit r/NextDoor and this is what we found.

1. The neighbours have got an interesting wi-fi name



2. The smoking cat



3. Lost bird



4. There’s a pandemic on, people!



5. Suspicious duck alert



6. Doesn’t ring a bell



7. Wow – so fast



8. That’s one happy dog



